Cases of cyber fraud came in new ways after lockdown

new Delhi

If you get calls related to increasing the limit of debit and credit cards and money offer, then be careful. Cyber ​​fraud cases are coming up in new ways after the lockdown. These people call themselves bank officers. Credit refers to points on a debit card. Then download the application named ‘Team Viewer’ and ‘Any Desk’ from Google Play Store and in a pinch touch the money from the account.

All accused arrested

According to DCP Vijayanta Arya, ‘The accused have been identified as Deepu Kumar Jha, Nirmal Raj and Sunil. A youth named Ankur, who runs the travel agency to the Keshavapuram police, had reported a bank fraud. He told that a call was received from an unknown phone number. The caller described himself as a bank officer. Talked about her debit card and asked her to download an application named Time Viewer and Anne Desk from Play Store.

How did this fraud

On the caller’s request, he also revealed his debit card number. After that Rs 4656 was withdrawn from the account. The police registered a case. Under the supervision of ACP Manoj Pant, under the supervision of Inspector Sanjay Kumar, the police were tasked to apprehend the accused. The investigation team found the details and location of the caller’s mobile phone. Knowed where the money has been transferred. Police arrested the three accused on the basis of phone location. The accused live in Mohan Garden area. He used to make phone calls by claiming that he was an officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The accused used to ask for OTP after downloading the application and the next moment they would transfer the money online. He has hunted hundreds of people.