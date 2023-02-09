My official job is to supervise the public universities with private financing in the North of Sinaloa and in one of them I lived an experience that worried me and worries me a lot. Below I relate the episode as faithfully as possible:

About to enter to attest to a professional exam at a higher education institution of the entity, I meet a group of young women, surrounding one of their classmates who was bathed in tears.

I stopped and asked “what’s wrong?” Someone from the group answered “her mother kicked her out of her house” I ask the young woman “Why?” She angrily replies “because of this” and raising one of her arms shows me a colored bracelet from her wrist.

The students perceive that I don’t understand and explain to me that this bracelet is distinctive for homosexuals.

They tell me that the day before, the affected woman went to see a psychologist and she assured her that she was homosexual, so the next morning she decided to confess it to her mother, who, furious, threw her out of her house.

Since they were already waiting for me in the room for the exam, I had to end the conversation and enter the act, but not before asking the head of the institution to handle the case.

Some time later I asked about the matter and I found out that after receiving support, the young woman realized that she was induced, that her sexual inclinations were not as her psychologist had “diagnosed”.

Today I remember that case and wonder. If a university can be influenced in this way, how much damage can be done in basic education?

Let’s take care of our infants. It is not about forcing them to do something, it is about not restricting their freedom, but taking care that they do not deceive themselves and even less that they are deceived, allowing them to follow their path naturally without being subject to sinister manipulations.

Nature is wise, let’s allow the lives of our infants to flow naturally, without external negative influences.

Children’s minds are fragile, moldable and precisely for this reason they deserve maximum respect, they deserve that we not interfere with intentions alien to their very nature.

There can be no worse crime than child abuse and mind manipulation it is just as despicable, or perhaps worse, than physical aggression.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to respect the integrity of our minors.

Thank you.

#Careful #careful