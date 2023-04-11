In the era of digitization and globalization, the use of credit cards has become a common practice to make purchases online or in physical stores. However, cardholders are sometimes faced with the awkward situation that their card is blockedpreventing them from making transactions.

BBVAone of the main banks in Spain, has implemented a real-time monitoring and alert system to protect its clients from possible fraud or scams.

Unusual activities: Why does BBVA block credit cards?

BBVA, like other banks and credit card issuers, uses complex algorithms that track card behavior to detect unusual usage patterns that could indicate possible theft or fraud. Some of the activities that can attract the attention of BBVA and trigger the blocking of a card are:

Suddenly several charges are made in the same day, in case the cardholder is not used to a high volume of transactions in a short period of time.

Multiple purchases are made at the same store or website within minutes of each other, which could indicate suspicious behavior.

An unusually large purchase is made, such as an appliance, piece of furniture, or jewelry, which could be indicative of an unusual transaction.

A small purchase is made followed by larger purchases, which is a common practice among thieves who test the card for a decline with a small purchase before making larger purchases.

The daily spending limit set by the card is exceeded, which may trigger a security alert.

Major purchases are made outside the cardholder’s geographic area or in a different city than usual.

Several purchases are made out of town or out of the country in a short period of time, which may indicate a possible fraudulent use of the card in a different place than usual.

Other credit card blocking triggers

In addition to the unusual activities mentioned above, there are other factors that can lead to a credit card being blocked, such as:

Incorrect or outdated personal data, such as the cardholder’s postal code or residence address. Therefore, it is important to keep personal information updated with the card issuing bank, especially in case of removals.

expired card

Another common reason for credit card declines is card expiration. It is essential to always check the expiration date of the card and make sure you receive a new one several weeks before the current one expires. New cards are often mailed in a regular envelope, so it’s important to be careful what you throw away to prevent potential identity theft.

exhausted credit limit

Credit limit depletion is another common reason a credit card may be declined. Maintaining a low credit utilization ratio is important to maintaining a good credit score. It is recommended to keep the use of available credit below 50%, and ideally below 30%. If your card’s credit limit is depleted, purchases may be declined.

Temporary suspension of the card

Sometimes, the use of a credit card can be temporarily suspended due to situations such as car rental or hotel reservations, which can cause you to exceed the established credit limit. It is essential to always find out if your card will be temporarily suspended, for how much money and for how long, to avoid surprises.