In Moscow police officers detained a nurse who is suspected of systematically torturing a 90-year-old woman. A video appeared on the Web in which a helpless man, bedridden, groans in pain, receiving blows and a stream of abuse from the nurse. History interested in the RF IC: investigators raised the issue of transferring the case to a territorial unit for further investigation. Read about what you need to know when choosing a nurse for a loved one, and how you can prevent such situations, read the material of Izvestia.

“ Die you freak! Why do you need such a life? “- shouts 42-year-old Gulnoza R. to her ward. In the video, which was at the disposal of the police, it is noticeable how the nurse hits the woman several times. The grandmother with dementia groans helplessly.

“ The nurse systematically beat her ward for a long time. An elderly woman, due to a serious illness, was in a helpless state and could not ask for help “, – commented situation the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

For some data, the inadequate nurse was recorded on the video by her acquaintances: once they went to visit, they became accidental witnesses of tough “workdays” … The recording was handed over to the grandmother’s grandson, and he had already written a statement to the police.

Gulnoza R. explained her actions by the fact that her grandmother did not let her sleep. “ She looked after normally. She did not sleep for a day or two; I also wanted to rest. I told her: sleep, I will also have a little rest, ”the woman said. Probably now the woman will “have a little rest” in places not so remote – a criminal case has been opened under the article “Torture”.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for nurses to make it onto the crime news bulletins. So in the summer in St. Petersburg, a nurse was sent to a colony for three years, who beat her 90-year-old ward for more than a day. October 19 in Volgograd was handed down sentence to another nurse. As established by the investigation, the drunk woman, who was hired to care for the bedridden pensioner, kicked her ward and then strangled her. Moreover, the nurse herself called the police, trying to pass off the incident as an accident. The court sentenced her to 12 years in prison.

About documents “on hand”

According to the Institute of Progressive Education, after lifting all restrictions on coronavirus nurses will be among the most demanded specialists on the market – people will be more attentive to their health and the health of their loved ones. And by information Rosstat, from 2018 to 2025 the number of people over the age of working age will increase from 25.5% to 27.4% and will amount to 40.2 million people.

They are looking for caregivers through specialist care firms and schools, charities, government welfare centers and, of course, classified ads. Yelizaveta Oleskina, director of the Old Age in Joy charitable foundation, in a conversation with Izvestia, notes that we do not yet have licensing of nurses and a sufficient number of nursing schools.

“There is a recently adopted professional standard“ nurse ”, but so far there are no transparent procedures for the market of private nurses. We need schools of care and probably their licensing, and the certificates of licensed schools would serve as confirmation of some skills, the expert clarifies. – It is not necessary to say that all the nurses will definitely have some specific documents. While they are often replaced by the recommendations of people for whom these carers have already worked “.

So it is not surprising that in parallel with the ads on the Internet you can find groups with so-called “black lists” of carers – with the names and descriptions of all faults.

According to Diana Petelko, General Director of the SotsMedik patronage service, the nurse does not need to have a medical degree, but she needs a medical book with a basic set of vaccinations.

“For instance, if the ward ends up in the hospital, then a nurse without a medical book will not be able to be near him , The expert says to Izvestia. – Ideally, the nurse should show you a certificate of no criminal record and from a neuropsychiatric dispensary, as well as registration documents, without which any trip to the grocery store can end up with the ward unattended “.

Moreover, quite It will not be superfluous to ask for recommendations and call former employers.

In search of the ideal

Experts note: before looking for a nurse, you should decide for yourself what exactly is required from a person and for how long you need help – for several hours a day or if you need a nurse with accommodation.

“ In the work of a nurse, as in any other profession, experience is important, as well as character and psychological compatibility. … For example, if a grandmother is an introvert and does not want to be bothered by constant questioning, then a talker nurse will not suit her, – notes Diana Petelko. – Pay attention to the appearance: short-cut nails, tied hair, clean, tidy clothes – the image of the ideal nurse. If the caregiver cannot look after herself, then she will not be able to take care of the ward properly either. “.

The expert advises ask the candidate about what cosmetics for skin treatment she is familiar with, what she knows the techniques of coups and transplanting the ward, what she will do in emergency situations … By the way, in the professional standard “Nurse (care assistant)” one of the characteristics of a professional is indicated – “passing training in first aid.”

According to the director of the Old Age in Joy charitable foundation, a good nurse respects her ward, treats him as a person, and not as an object of care.

“ When we hire new caregivers for the elderly, we first of all look at how the potential caregiver behaves next to the ward: does he say hello when entering the room, does he warn about all his actions, does he get the consent of the ward (even for measuring pressure, generally on any actions related to a person). For example, we ask to hug an elderly person – this should also not cause difficulties: ask permission and hug if the ward agrees “, – says the expert in an interview with Izvestia.

Elizaveta Oleskina notes that a professional nurse knows that her job is definitely not to “sit” and during the interview she will ask many questions about the condition, habits, needs of the elderly person and how the housing is equipped. She knows what remedies prevent bedsores, knows how to use a variety of equipment and means of rehabilitation.

“Naturally, each family has different opportunities to acquire them. AND the experience is just to be able to use the opportunities and conditions that are available together with the family correctly and with maximum benefit “, – notes Elizaveta Oleskina.

Marker of unprofessionalism

“Very often, if there are any complaints, the nurse says: “Oh, very often relatives come and check something! ” Although visits, especially in the early days, should be unexpected, at any time. This is your relative, and it is convenient or inconvenient for the nurse – this is her problem , – says Diana Petelko. “The request of the nurse to come less often or on a preliminary call should alert.”

Elizaveta Oleskina calls another The “marker” of unprofessionalism is exaggerated promises like “I can work alone with a ward in any condition, 24/7”.

“ In order for a nurse to take good care of an elderly person with limited mobility, and even more so about a person with dementia, she must have time to rest and restore resources. She must have a weekend. Otherwise, it will quickly burn out, and there it is not far from abuse. “, The expert warns.

Diana Petelko notes that there are times when a nurse with a medical education is needed. She can show a diploma, talk about her experience, but in this case, a check is necessary:

“For instance, if the patient has surgical tubes installed, they must be able to handle them. Ideally, a supervising nurse from the hospital should be brought in to watch the nurse perform her duties. “.

Chamber setting

What can alert relatives? Bruises and abrasions, strange silence. Elizaveta Oleskina notes that if you rarely visit a relative, then you should often call and ask him (if he can talk) about how he is doing, including in the absence of a nurse in the audible zone.

“ In the duties of a nurse, you can include video calls with your family – this is both pleasant and useful , – says the director of the charitable foundation “Old age in joy”. – If during the next visit you see that an elderly person has dramatically lost weight, has become tearful or irritable, you must definitely understand the reasons. Most likely, these are health problems, but it is also necessary to check how the nurse feeds the elderly person, whether she is in a hurry, whether she follows the drinking regimen. “.

It is reasonable to ask acquaintances and friends to visit a relative from time to time, and if there are any suspicions, then ask neighbors if they have heard anything strange. In addition, a social worker will help control what is happening. To do this, you must apply to the integrated center of social services for the population at the place of registration.

“ A doctor can suspect abuse by a nurse and send a signal to relatives, so routine examinations are important in this sense. After all, an elderly person may not have bruises or exhaustion, and a nurse will stuff him with sleeping pills without a doctor’s prescription. This is also cruel treatment. It will be difficult for relatives to understand what is happening, for a doctor it will be easier “, – says Elizaveta Oleskina.

A video camera will also help control the situation. Diana Petelko advises: mention during the interview that all work will be done under cameras.

“ Even if it is not, look at the caregiver’s reaction. In my practice, those who actually planned not to work, but to rest, immediately refuse. “, Says the expert.

According to her, the installation of cameras has already become commonplace in families where staff is hired – it does not matter if it is a nurse or a nanny, a housekeeper.

“For 5 thousand rubles, you can install three cameras and download a free application to watch video from your phone. Many nursing services offer assistance in installing cameras – this will protect and prevent any moments. We are not talking about completely criminal cases, but even elementary: if the nurse knows that there is a camera, she will not sit again watching TV, but will really take care of the ward , – Diana Petelko notes. – Decent nurses even welcome the presence of cameras, since many questions are filmed automatically. Relatives can at any time see what is happening with their loved one. “.

Contractual relationship

As noted by the leading lawyer of the European Legal Service Oleg Cherkasov, There is no one-size-fits-all mechanism to avoid a caregiver’s misconduct, but risks can be minimized. Installing cameras is one way.

“You need to be careful about finding a nurse. Better to contact a recruiting agency. As a rule, they study potential employees, check the accuracy of the information provided about themselves, collect characteristics, ”the lawyer tells Izvestia. – It is better to formalize the relationship with the nurse with an agreement on the provision of services, clearly spell out the rights and obligations – such formalization can discipline a person “.

But the responsibility that occurs in the event of harm to the ward can be different. It all depends on the severity of the injury – from beatings to causing grievous bodily harm.