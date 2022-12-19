Career | Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén is ending her long career: “Now I start cheering on the children”

Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén plans to stay on the water and share her expertise in domestic waters. One of the reasons for the discontinuation was the new board class for the Paris Olympics.

Windsurfing Olympic medalist Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén end his racing career. Petäjä, 39, told about his decision on Monday in Helsinki.

“The decision was not easy. Sport is a big part of me and quitting is a big life change. Time for each,” Petäjä-Sirén said.

Petäjä-Sirén won Olympic silver in London in 2012 in windsurfing’s RS:X class. In the spring of the same year, he boarded EC bronze in the class. In January 2013, he was chosen as Sportsman of the Year for his achievements.

Petäjä-Sirén competed in the Olympic Games four times. In Beijing 2008, he was 16th on the board. He was tenth in Rio 2016 and fourteenth in Tokyo 2021.

In Rio, he was the flag bearer of the Finnish Olympic team at the opening ceremony.

“I have been thinking about ending my sports career for a year. At the end of the season, it was the right moment to go through this thoroughly. I have participated in the World Championships for 17 years in a row and have been to four Olympic Games. Year by year, the moment has come closer when I think that sport has already given me a lot – can it give me more?”

To Tokyo Petäjä-Sirén prepared in the middle of the corona pandemic stronger than ever. He won the Finnish indoor rowing championship at the Winter Olympics. Now he has signed up for Finlandia skiing next winter.

“I rowed with training in mind, but I was surprised how the sport would bite. With a rowing machine Rowing is boring, but still addictive. In windsurfing, the decisive factor is the eye for the game and the choice of route, in welding, the exact time and results are measured. It brings concreteness to training,” Petäjä-Sirén told HS in July 2021 before the Tokyo Olympic regatta.

“I feel that I can still improve and that motivates me to continue my career,” he said at the time.

This year, however, the thoughts leaned more towards quitting than continuing, even though the fifth Olympic Games of his career would be held in a year and a half.

“The passion for sports has not disappeared. I am quite happy that I have had a good background team. I will retire intact, there have been no bad injuries. I will continue to enjoy myself in the gym and on the track,” Petäjä-Sirén said on Monday.

Tuuli Petäjä-Siren won Olympic silver in the RS:X class of windsurfing at the London Games.

One the reason for the discontinuation is also the new iQFoil board class of the Paris Olympics 2024, which is a one-type class. In it, all athletes use the same equipment and all modifications are prohibited.

The new so-called foiling windsurf class also requires more mass from the sailor, so that the board travels at the best possible speed. A foil is an airfoil that makes sailing look like an extreme sport when the speed of the boats increases.

“I should have been even ten kilos heavier in that class than I am now in order to be successful in it. I already managed to gain two or three kilos of muscle, but last year showed that you can’t do it at such a light 60 kilos.”

“I felt that it would have been realistic to get a national place in the class, but there would not have been top places in the Olympics.”

He moved to the Olympic class of windsurfing in 2006. Before that, he sailed on an optimist boat, in the 420 and 470 classes. In 2017, he won World Championship silver in the raceboard class.

Petäjä-Sirén graduated as an architect in 2016. There are also architects in her family. Among other things, he has designed a collection of cabins for Honkarakente.

The Petäjä-Sirén family has 9- and 4-year-old daughters.

“They start to have their own hobbies. It’s not fair to schedule the family on my terms anymore. The children have been very encouraging. Now I start cheering them on.”

In the future, Petäjä-Sirén is still afloat.

“Primarily, I share species information in domestic waters. The biggest enthusiasm for the suitcase life is gone.”