Career | The high school dropout ended up being a NASA researcher. “At the moment, it feels like it’s working.”

Many young people don’t know what they want to do with their lives. Joel Lamberg is an encouraging example that you can only find your own path as an adult.
Samuel Nyroos HS
| Updated
I’m fighting an average of 68,000 people visit the shopping center during the day. Almost everyone has a camera phone that can take excellent photos.
If by Joel Lamberg the prediction will come true, within the next ten years you will be able to take even better pictures with cell phones.
#Career #high #school #dropout #ended #NASA #researcher #moment #feels #working
Leave a Reply