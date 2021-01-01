D.he voice of Uwe Harter sounds a little perplexed. “At the moment, the main thing is to get the fear out of the head: Some colleagues are currently facing existential questions financially,” says the pilot, describing the current mood of his colleagues.

The experienced Lufthansa resident experienced the decline of his craft himself. International aviation, which was still a flourishing industry until the end of 2019, fell into a deep crisis in the wake of Corona. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the majority of the airline has not only lost business with tourists. Even lucrative corporate customers are increasingly foregoing business trips and may be permanently lost as regular customers. The result: Airlines are downsizing their fleets and saving on flying personnel in order to cut costs.

“We basically braked from full speed to zero,” says Harter. The shedding of 27,000 of the 128,000 jobs at Deutsche Lufthansa alone is up for debate. The more than 10,000 pilots who work for the subsidiaries Swiss, AUA and Eurowings in addition to Lufthansa have been among the top earners in the group for years. But since the recently agreed crisis pact with the Lufthansa management, at least the 5,000 pilots of the core company are protected from redundancies until the end of March 2022.

Problem child instead of dream job

One thing is for sure: the pilots lost the nimbus of a dream job, which offers high salaries and generous conditions as well as flexible working hours, when the crisis broke out. They have long been considered the problem children of the global industry. In the past few years, little thought has been given to his future prospects, confirms Harter. “Actually, you could always say: You can find a place to stay.” In the meantime it is said: What do pilots do when they can no longer be pilots?

Harter laughs briefly at the question, only to sum up: “That falls back on every individual.” The Lufthansa employee has been a commercial pilot for 27 years. Most recently, he was the captain of the Airbus A380, the prestigious giant jet that is notorious as boarder of the Lufthansa fleet due to its high fuel consumption and low occupancy and is about to be retired in times of iron economy.

After six of the once 14 four-engine planes were shut down in spring 2020, the group decided in September to also mothball the remaining passenger jets and only allow them to take off again in the event of an unexpectedly quick market recovery. For Harter, the bad news meant retraining on smaller, twin-engine aircraft types or reorienting themselves professionally.

Think about your skills

Weeks ago the captain was already busy with a second career in coaching in order to be prepared for a possible downsizing. As a representative of the branch union Vereinigung Cockpit and internal trainer, he gives regular lectures anyway. In doing so, he gained professional experience that he could use as a coach: “As a pilot, you are highly specialized,” he says, “but in addition to technical skills, leadership skills are also part of it.”

Such talents certainly arouse interest in Switzerland. Together with the staff association of Swiss pilots Aeropers, the Association of Swiss Train Drivers and Candidates (VSLF) recently called for pilots to be recruited as train drivers. “The interaction between man and machine and the overriding safety of transporting customers from A to B are examples of the common features of these two demanding professions”, was the message. The Swiss is working on establishing contacts with various railway companies, Aeropers said.









Is the switch from cockpit to rail realistic? “I would be tempted to drive an ICE,” says Harter. After all, there are also attempts in Germany to inspire colleagues for a career as a train driver. But there is great skepticism towards such “lateral entrants”. For example, an applicant from the flying guild was recently rejected by Deutsche Bahn on the grounds that he was “overqualified” and was using the position of a train driver as a “waiting loop” for a higher-paid position. The Swiss model aims to counter such objections from an employer. Because according to Aeropers it is thought that after a certain training period a (mutual) part-time employment between pilots and train drivers is possible. Regardless of this, the pay gap between the two professions is likely to be a hurdle.

Financial disadvantage

While pilots, according to the Federal Employment Agency, could still expect an average gross monthly salary of 6150 euros in 2019, the corresponding value of their colleagues on the railways is only 3680 euros. For Harter, the financial disadvantage could be put into perspective in the medium term. “At some point we will no longer have an alternative to lower-paying jobs.”

Which increases the pressure, especially for young colleagues, to find a new job quickly: The costs of training to become a pilot are very high at up to 90,000 euros and usually have to be financed by young professionals. The need to pay off these debts over a long period of time with a steady income is correspondingly great.

“I would definitely not start the next two years with training as a pilot and watch how the market develops,” advises Captain Harter. Those who do not have this staying power should at least come up with a plan B for a second mainstay with their studies or teaching.