Career | Philosopher became businessman – Niko Vuorinen’s career was saved in a surprising way

Swordsman Niko Vuorinen the season ended in the summer in a situation where he no longer knew if his career would continue or not.

Due to the general weakened economic situation in Finland, funding for the continuation of a fencing career was uncertain. With inflation, Vuorinen’s expenses increased and funding shrank.

Due to the corona pandemic, Vuorinen’s previous sponsors were no longer able to continue their cooperation.

“There was no guarantee for the future,” Vuorinen, who lives and trains in Budapest, tells HS.

Despite the difficult situation, Finland’s best fencer did not want to give up. In March, Vuorinen fenced the best men’s result in Finnish fencing history, bronze in the gp competition.

In fencing, there are only three international big gp competitions a year.

“Ironically, I was in the best sporting situation of my career and the weakest financially,” says Vuorinen.

“ “It started to look very bad that the financing might not be arranged at all and the career could even end.”

Mountainous tried to arrange work for himself. Since the beginning of autumn, he has been working remotely from Hungary at a vocational school in Finland. Vuorinen has a master’s degree in theoretical philosophy, and he also has a teacher’s certificate.

“The work in itself was interesting and fun, but in practice it would have required significantly more working hours in the future in order to be able to cover the increased sports expenses. It was not a realistic combination with full-time sports, especially from Hungary.”

Turn unexpectedly found something closer than Vuorinen thought.

Vuorinen had complained about it to his physical trainer and physiotherapist Cheers to Tak, who was expanding his company Pirpavita in Finland and the United Arab Emirates. Takki was involved in a project aimed at opening the largest tennis club in the Middle East in Dubai.

A club called Hubb Tennis was opened in October. Takki told the management of the tennis club about the problematic situation of the Finnish fencer.

Takki remembered that Vuorinen had previously brought the world’s best fencers to Helsinki for exhibition matches at the Glo Hotel in Kampi. Based on that, Takki asked Vuori to design a fencing competition for the Dubai Tennis Club.

Vuorinen created a new kind of concept, Epee X Dubai, which brings together eight of the world’s top epee fencers to compete in an international team match. All participants are at least World Cup medalists.

Niko Vuorinen is satisfied after receiving funding to continue his fencing career.

What is also new is that for the first time the public has the opportunity to vote on the composition of the teams via the website before the match in February 2023.

How well does the audience know the fencers?

“Widely the general public doesn’t know the scale, but those who follow the sport and fencing circles do. The event will feature the first interactive fencing tournament. Quite possibly one of the most followed fencing events is known. Olympic and World Cup medalists are already attached to the event,” says Vuorinen.

The match will be hosted by a Czech Jiří Beranwho is a multiple medalist and longtime captain of the national team.

Vuorinen’s idea was clearly liked. One Tuesday in October, he received a request from Tak to arrive in Dubai for the following weekend, where the race concept was accepted.

Vuorinen and Takki tied it as part of the export promotion and networking program for Finnish companies “United Arab Emirates of Unlimited Business Opportunities 2023 (RBMA 2023)”.

The concept acceptance was a stroke of luck for Vuori. He was appointed coordinator of the RBMA 2023 project. With it, he finances his fencing for the Olympic qualifying season starting in May 2023.

“In a certain sense, betraying traditional financial safety nets was ultimately a positive thing, which led to unprecedented opportunities and forced to develop new ones,” Vuorinen says.

“ “I felt that it’s not a good idea to define yourself very strictly. It is what it does. I had to come up with something new.”

How big is the financial support for you?

“I do work for the event. It is enough that I would be paid for the coach and my own expenses. I don’t expect to get rich. In itself, it’s crazy that I have to go all the way to the Middle East so that I can ensure the continuation of my career, albeit under a Finnish company. On the other hand, I have always followed my own path and liked to think outside the box.”

The February event is aimed at Finnish companies that do not yet have operations or imports in the United Arab Emirates.

“When the economic situation in Europe deteriorates and Finland is drifting into a really difficult situation financially, it is also reflected in the operations of Finnish companies. In the United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, there is a growing and really business-friendly market,” says Vuorinen.

He emphasizes that RBMA 2023 is not just a seminar and networking weekend flavored with top-level Olympic fencing. The tennis club offers facilities for a fencing match.

“We have exceptionally good relations with almost all local actors from the business and administrative side. We offer participating companies the opportunity to discuss their needs in advance with a local consultant, after which we organize a meeting with local operators in Dubai.”

What kind of companies would you like to join?

“Eager to expand companies that want their share of the growing market in a stable society. For example, Finnish ICT know-how, food, education, ‘cleantech’ and well-being are potential sectors. I believe that, in general, this is something that benefits the Finnish national economy. An opportunity that you can’t really find anywhere else,” says Vuorinen.

Did it suddenly happen that a philosopher becomes a businessman?

