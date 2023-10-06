Career | Olympic medalist Matti Mattsson’s coach is looking for a surprising job

Swimming coach Eetu Karvonen is looking for a new job.

Sea buckthorn In the list of names of those who applied for the post of municipal manager, the sixth name in alphabetical order jumps out at the eyes:

Karvonen Eetuhead coach, Master of Science, Pori.

By the deadline, 16 applications and two consented to the post of Merikarvia municipal manager.

Olympic medalist Matti Mattsson’s coach Eetu Karvonen is undoubtedly the most surprising and well-known name on the list. Karvonen also works at Uimaliito as the national team’s part-time head coach.

“People’s pressure made me apply for a place. Some were of the opinion that I would be good at that task,” says Karvonen.

Where did the “pressure” come from?

“Among other things, from Matti Mattsson.”

“Those who know me know that I don’t think about such things for a long time. The application papers went out quickly, when some felt and praised that I could be good at that job.”

Although Karvonen’s application decision was quick, it was no joke. The swimming coach, who completed his university studies in the United States, emphasizes that the position of the mayor really interests him.

“I have an interest in all things and a desire to learn new things. I have gained management experience in coaching and all kinds of visioning have always been done.”

“I understand that municipal matters are not my super strength. However, I believe that when things are interesting, solutions can always be found.”

Karvonen’s interest is also naturally influenced by the fact that as a coach the goal of one project looms. With a high probability, Mattsson will end his career next year at the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, Uimailiito’s part-time pesti is valid and always breaks from season to season.

“Matti’s situation obviously has a big impact on my future as well. I already have to plan my life forward after Paris.”

Sea buckthorn the current mayor Kimmo Puolitaival will retire in September 2024, which is suitable for Karvonen after the Olympics.

Merikarvia is also interested in Karvo because the municipality is familiar to him. My wife came with a cottage from Merikarvia. The family has spent their summers there.

Because Karvonen is used to visioning, he has also had time to think about how to develop the village of about 3,000 inhabitants and thousands of cottagers. In his opinion, the direction has already been right.

“Merikarvia is a very attractive municipality for companies and families with children. That attraction can be further developed.”

At the beginning of the decade, Merikarvia was such a rare little village of hundreds of inhabitants that its population even grew. Population forecasts still do not bode well for Merikarvia either, so there would be a demand for new families with children.

If the coach becomes the mayor, will Merikarvia not only grow up with Karvonen’s family, but also with Mattsson’s family, who recommended the application?

“It’s clear,” Karvonen promises.