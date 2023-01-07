Svetlana Smolnikova, an HR expert and founder of topcareer, an educational platform for HR specialists, listed career mistakes that hinder income growth in an interview with Moslenta.

“If, for example, an employee does not take the initiative and is not included in the work process, he “cuts off” the company’s capabilities. In response, the employer cannot provide him with career and financial growth. Everything is interconnected. And an active position contributes to an increase, ”said the specialist. She recalled that when a vacancy is vacated, an employee who has already shown himself has more chances.

Career growth is also hindered by two opposite cases: a rare or, conversely, frequent job change. According to Smolnikova, staying in one place for a long time limits opportunities and development. The only exception is working in a progressive company, where new directions are regularly launched and functionality needs to be updated.

And frequent job changes do not allow a person to realize himself as a professional. This is a consequence of another problem that interferes with career growth – thoughtless dismissal. For example, it is wrong to quit because of conflicts with colleagues, it is necessary to resolve a controversial situation. It is a mistake to leave the company after the management or for the sake of creating your own project – it makes sense to first test in parallel with the main employment. Sometimes newcomers leave the place of work in a hurry: some do not withstand the probationary period, while others do not survive the new environment. In this case, in order not to experience stress, Smolnikova recommends contacting a psychologist.

“You have to constantly keep your finger on the pulse. The market makes business very mobile. What is used today may not be relevant tomorrow. Now the best way is education. Take knowledge from other people, constantly rotate in the system, ”she advised.

Previously, a way to find a balance between work and personal life was revealed. Lack of this balance can lead to serious physical and mental health problems.