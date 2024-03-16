Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Career | Marina Donner's mother let her daughter go abroad alone at the age of 15 – at the age of 41, she is the best in Finland in her sport

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Career | Marina Donner's mother let her daughter go abroad alone at the age of 15 – at the age of 41, she is the best in Finland in her sport

Marina Donner is a doctor and top athlete. Picture: Robert Jansson

Marina Donner left Russia as a teenager and ended up in Åland via Sweden. Listening to the Maamme song brought tears to my eyes.

“Now that's what Herranen's time thinks.”

Marina Donner41, gasps when he talks about the decision that changed his life.

One of the consequences of the decision is that we are sitting in the kitchen of a private house a few minutes' drive from the center of Mariehamn on a January evening.

#Career #Marina #Donner39s #mother #daughter #age #age #Finland #sport

See also  Rally | Finnish skiers at great speed in the Sardinian rain - Lapland gassed up to the top
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result