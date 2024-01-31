Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

January was a turbulent start to the new year for many people. Depending on your zodiac sign, for some people there are promising days in February.

February is not the month of lovers – after all, Valentine's Day is on the 14th – but also of Aquarius. A majority of people who have this zodiac sign celebrate their birthday in February; even if it moves to the zodiac sign Pisces from the 20th.

And both zodiac signs can look forward to the next 29 days with optimism (2024 is a leap year again and therefore gives February an additional day). But the stars are also good for other zodiac signs in February.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19): luck in love, success in career

The Zodiac signs are considered to be particularly patient – and their perseverance should pay off in February. Because the month looks particularly promising for Aquarius. This is mainly due to the sun, which will be in this sign until February 19th and will send out positive energies.

The stars are particularly favorable when it comes to love: single Aquarius-born people can hope for exciting encounters. Aquarians who are in strong hands experience a particularly harmonious time with their loved ones.

Despite the winter cold, some people feel warm in February. For many zodiac signs, the “month of love” is particularly promising. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

But things are also going well for the zodiac sign at work this month. Their creative and innovative ideas are particularly well received and Aquarians can look forward to appropriate recognition.

Pisces (February 20th – March 20th): Inner balance and support from friends and family

In February, the zodiac sign Pisces experiences a phase of self-discovery, inner satisfaction and personal growth. You have the opportunity to get to know yourself better and define your wishes and goals. They are also lucky enough to be able to count on their social environment. Friendships and relationships are strengthened and new, valuable contacts are also made.

From February 20th, the sun will move into your signs, promising you additional energy and happiness. Your empathy and sensitivity are especially valued this month.

Gemini (May 21st – June 21st): Unimagined creative flights of fancy

Geminis are less known for their creativity than for their adaptability and their eloquence. But in February they experience a particularly creative phase. You have a lot of new ideas and the implementation shouldn't fail either. Students especially have to look at their books during this time – there are a number of exams coming up in February. But the otherwise busy twins aren't having a hard time with that this month either. They can acquire new knowledge effortlessly and use it effectively.

Sagittarius (November 23rd – December 21st): Good luck in relationships

The cheerful shooters This month you can express yourself clearly and convincingly and inspire others to your ideas. In addition, the stars are particularly favorable in the partnership. It's a good time to deepen your relationship and make plans together. Maybe for a particularly romantic date on Valentine's Day? Your ruling planet Jupiter is in a favorable position and strengthens Sagittarius with positive energies.

Ten romantic destinations for Valentine's Day in Germany View photo series

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th): Career, relationships, everyday life – the zodiac sign has everything under control

Although his personal birth months of December and January have just passed, Capricorns are also particularly lucky in February. This is due to the position of the planets, which is particularly favorable for Capricorn this month. Above all, the finances have the responsible and practical zodiac sign fully under control. The next step on the career ladder seems particularly close in February. But your personal relationships also blossom this month.

Editor's note According to modern standards, astrology is not a recognized science. Astrological analysis always leaves room for interpretation. They examine probability, potential and possibility based on the star constellation – but astrology cannot predict fixed results.

By the way: Neither all other zodiac signs nor all singles have to sleep through the “Month of Love”. How about, for example, dedicating a day in February to friendship instead? If you don't feel like Valentine's Day – for whatever reason – you can Consider “Galentine’s Day”; because friends Make even the stupidest time somehow better, don't you think?

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by the editor before publication. Find out more about our AI principles here. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.