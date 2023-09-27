Career | Leijonat is getting a new head coach, who sounds like the golden-fingered Jukka Jalose

According to Hämee Sanomi, Antti Pennase will become the next head coach of the Lions. In his previous career, Pennanen has won two gold medals as an assistant coach to current coach Jukka Jalonen.

Long career as an assistant coach, head coach first in Mestis, then in Liiga in two places, a stint in charge of the youth national team and a failed KHL coach in the Jokers.

That’s the coach in a nutshell Antti Pennanen, 44, career path after he left Hämeenlinna from the position of junior coach. The next wash is the icing on the cake.

Hämeen Sanomat reported on Tuesday evening that Penna will be shown Jukka Jalonen will be succeeded by the head coach of the Lions when the federal government meets on Thursday.

You could say that Jalonen knows Pennanen and vice versa. Pennanen’s and Jalonen’s careers have collided many times, and Pennanen has learned from Jalosen.

Pennanen sounds like Jalos.

“I started at HPK in the early 2000s almost immediately after I had finished playing. It was a good time to start coaching in HPK’s junnas”, Pennanen said in an interview with the Jääkieckoliito from the early stages of his career before the 2014–15 season.

The beginning of Pennanen’s career coincided with the time when Jalonen was in Hämeenlinna. Pennanen said that the time gave him a lot to learn and an impetus to think about the game.

In autumn 2012, Pasi Sormunen (left) coached HIFK and Antti Pennanen (right) was an assistant coach.

When an interview from nine years ago has been done, Pennanen was starting his first full season as coach of the men’s team.

From the league, there were assistant coaches at HIFK and KalPa. In the middle of the previous season, Pennanen had left for Mikkeli, where Jukurit was still playing in Mestis.

The spring of 2015 and 2016 ended with a celebration in Mikkeli, when Jukurit won the Mestis championship.

The success of Pennanen’s career brought the next step, when HPK offered the coaching promise, which had been marinated in its juniors, to become the head coach.

The beginning of pesti, which started in autumn 2016, was not just a celebration. In the middle season of 2017–18, HPK missed the entire playoffs. But the project took off. In the spring of 2019, Hämeenlinna celebrated the most surprising championship gold in recent years.

“ “Individuals were not the focus, but growing into a team player.”

After the championship, Pennanen emphasized in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi The importance of team play and believing in a common cause.

“Individuals were not the focus, but growing into a team player. Every person, from the bus driver to the head coach, has grown enormously into common values ​​and operating models. The hard daily work is the hardest part. This (celebration) is nice, but I had to be able to do, demand and cherish things,” Pennanen said.

When Pennanen raised the Canada cup as a sign of the league championship, he already had the youth World Cup gold in his locker.

Tiet crossed paths with Jukka Jalonen when Finland was preparing for the under-20 World Cup at the turn of the year 2015–16. Pennanen, who coached Jukurei, was part of Jalonen’s coaching team.

Mikko Rantanen in the captaining team, the talk of the games was Jesse Puljujärvi, Patrik Laine and Sebastian Ahon formed by a chain. He scored the winning goal Kasperi Kapanen.

Almost directly from HPK’s championship celebration, Pennanen went to Slovakia for the World Championships. Jalonen’s job as an assistant coach again, this time with the World Championship gold Marko Anttilan of the games remembered from the super weekend.

Antti Pennanen chatted with Juho Lammiko during the Lions’ ice practice at the World Championships in 2019.

Pennenen his time at HPK ended in the spring of 2020. Pennanen also worked as Leijoni’s assistant coach this season. The World Cup or playoffs were never played, as the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.

The next step in Pennanen’s coaching career was the head coaching of the Young Lions. That time was also marked by the corona pandemic. Pennanen piloted two races, the latter of which was moved between the races from the turn of the year to the end of summer, when the coronavirus disciplined the teams that were in the competition bubble.

Until the World Cup gold, Pennanen as head coach could not take his teams, but both games resulted in a medal: bronze and silver.

From the junior national team, Pennanen had to move to the KHL coach of the Jokers from the 2022–23 season. When Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine, Pennanen and his coaching teams were out of work.

“ “When it’s time to do it, then it’s done and done properly and with high quality.”

Next a job was found for Pennas in the fall of 2022. Like lightning from a clear sky, the Ilves of Tampere announced while managing the series that they had fired the head coach A crowd for Myrra. Pennanen took over and has coached the Tampere club ever since.

When Ilves interviewed Penna after the start of the season, something familiar from Jukka Jalonen’s coaching philosophy flashed through the conversation.

The motto of the teams piloted by Jalonen has been “When the time is right”.

Jalonen has opened the matter by tellingthat the sentence is meant to describe, on the one hand, how you focus on them in training and games, but in free time you try to forget hockey.

The same theme was repeated In Pennanen’s interview last fall. The central principle remains unchanged when the coach changes.

“The right kind of atmosphere. When it’s time to do it, then it’s done and done properly and with high quality. We want to constantly develop and improve. When it’s not the time, it’s allowed to take it easy and relaxed. That’s how the atmosphere comes,” Pennanen told about his way of thinking.

Jukka Jalonen will still coach Leijon in next spring’s World Championships in the Czech Republic. The new coach’s time starts after that.