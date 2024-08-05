Career | Javelin legend Mikaela Ingberg was fired from her job

Career|The javelin medalist has to look for new jobs.

5.8. 23:23

In Vaasa grown up Mikaela Ingberg turned 50 at the end of July and went to watch the Paris Olympics in France. Ingberg is remembered as a successful javelin thrower.

Just a few days after the anniversary, there was an announcement about a less nice birthday present. Ingberg tells On his Linkedin page, that he had to leave his job at the Eezy specialist house.

“As part of Eezy’s change negotiations, this time marketing/United became the target of savings, and therefore my work with United will end at the beginning of August,” Ingberg writes in his update.

Ingberg worked at Eezy United in various positions from December 2020.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished at United in just over three years and how we have been able to help athletes and coaches,” Ingberg states in his post.

The Vasa IS graduate won the World Championship bronze in Gothenburg 1995 and the European Championship bronze in Budapest 1998 and Munich 2002 in his bread category. His career ended with a shoulder injury in 2010.