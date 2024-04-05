Career | “I've been roughed up” – Figure skater Valtter Virtanen has had a career whose uniqueness is not understood in Finland

Valtter Virtanen has continued his career as a figure skater for 20 years. Six years ago, he was laughed at how he can continue his career in his late thirties.

Again once it's time for spring, when 36 years old Valtter Virtanen is faced with the same question: a figure skater or the doctor or both?

All these years, Virtanen has amazingly been able to combine a time-consuming sport with a demanding job, even though it has been mentally heavy and taxing.

Appearing with these even next season is not an exception. So the answer to the question is: a figure skater and a doctor.

Virtanen plans to continue competing with a goal and aim for Finland to get a place in men's figure skating for the 2026 Olympic Games.

“Then it doesn't matter which of us, Makar [Suntsev] or me, then I would compete in the Olympics. I want to show that I am good enough for the Olympics, even if someone else goes there. That's how the approach to success has changed over the years,” says Virtanen about the domestic competition situation.

In December, Suntsev won the Finnish championship and a representative place at the EC ice in January. However, his free program points were not enough for the World Championships in March.

The Olympic places will be decided at the spring 2025 World Championships in Boston. That way, the best 24 will get to the Olympic Games in Italy. There will be six additional seats on top of that.

“My overall skating has improved. I would not have thought that the Olympic dream would be more realistic than after the World Cup in 2021.”

Valtter Virtanen practicing the final position of his program.

March After the World Championships, it was thought that Virtanen would hang up his skates. He finished 34th in the World Championship arena in Montreal and did not make it to the free program at all.

In a way, the circle would now be closed. In 2005 Virtanen competed in his second World Junior Championships in Canada and now again as an adult.

In Virtanen's opinion, the ranking does not tell the whole truth about the season that remained single. In Tallinn in February, he skated just short of his record 209 points.

However, the International Skating Federation only counts the results achieved in its official competitions as records of athletes. At Virtanes, it is 204.02 from the Espoo gp race from November 2022.

In the 2022–2023 season, Virtanen competed eleven times and exceeded 200 points four times. The highlight of that season was fourteenth place in the European championships held in Espoo.

Ari-Pekka Nurmenkari was last time as high among Finnish men at the European Championships in 2009.

In the season that ended, Virtanen took part in seven races, where he scored more than 200 points four times.

“On this basis, I got the feeling that I could still continue the journey. I enjoy skating and it's motivation. In one of the seven short programs of the season, I messed up in the jump, and I didn't make it to the free program.”

“Sometimes, years ago, there was probably one short program a year where there were no mistakes in the jumps, which means that the reliability of performance has gone to a whole new level.”

“ “My wife has now taken the leading role in coaching. The situation turned the other way around during the pandemic: the assistant coach became the head coach.”

Season fell short because Virtanen didn't start practicing single skating until the fall of 2023. Before that, he trained pair skating with a Swede who lived in Jyväskylä Tilda Alterydin with.

The pair was already entering the competition phase. The idea was to get a representative place for Finland in the 2026 Olympic Games in pair skating. As a Nordic citizen, Alteryd would have received citizenship in two years.

“In order for us to reach the next level, the whole should have been made to work in a different way. It didn't work out and we had to give it up,” says Virtanen.

They represented Finland at the EC and WC level in the season that ended Milania Väänänen and Filippo Cleric. However, the Italian Cleric does not manage to get the Finnish citizenship required for the Olympics in time.

In practice Virtanen is preparing to continue on his own together with his wife, who coaches figure skaters Alina Mayer-Virtanen with.

German Michael Huth continues in Virtanen's coaching team, but his role is no longer as significant as before.

“My wife has now taken the leading role in coaching. The situation changed during the pandemic: the assistant coach became the head coach. If I trained all the time in Germany, it would all be out of my way,” says Virtanen.

As an athlete and a doctor, Virtanen metaphorically knows how to keep his feet on the ground, even though he has practiced the jumps required for the sport regularly for twenty years. Already in high school, he practiced in the morning and in the evening.

The quadruple jump and triple axel, which have been successful a couple of times in the Games, are again in the works.

Free Virtanen would probably have quit his medical profession some time ago. He recently received a travel scholarship of one thousand euros from the Figure Skating Association.

“The union has not supported me for a long time. I used to feel bad about it, but now I finance my sport myself and I don't stress about it. I don't want to complain about money. I do my own thing and I will be happy if I get to represent Finland.”

Virtanen's treatment almost resembles ageism, but the skater wants to keep things as they are.

“I haven't talked to the Figure Skating Association, but it already rejected me a decade ago. I have been brutalized in the decision-making bodies. They don't see a future or development in me there.”

“I was already laughed at a bit six years ago when I told them that I would still continue in my thirties.”

Despite the differences of opinion, it has not stopped Virta from competing.

“It's enough for me that the competition selections are fair and that the right athletes go to the competitions. Makar sees it the same way,” says Virtanen.

Valtter Virtanen competed in the World Championships for the fifth time in March, but this time he did not make it to the free program.

in the World Cup Virtanen was the only male skater over 30 years old. There have been 35-year-old men with medals in pair skating, when pair skating is based more on strength than speed.

The sensation of the World Championships was a Canadian pair skater Deanna Stellato-Dudekwho became the oldest woman to win the world championship in figure skating at the age of 40.

Partly in his wake, the international media also became interested in Virtase,

“It was seen as good that the skater has experience. Colleagues and coaches around the world also appreciate a long career when the 36-year-old doctor comes to the games with his family. It gives you a good feeling and makes you stand out from the crowd,” says Virtanen.

Valtter Virtanen examines his client's neck.

To get by and in order to train sufficiently, Virtanen has to work. In that sense, he is not a professional athlete.

With his employer Terveystalo, he is in the fortunate position of being able to agree on his working hours. In addition, he has worked as a doctor for the ice hockey team JYP in home matches.

“I can do what the family's financial situation requires. There can't be a better situation when you combine sports and work. I used to work a lot in the public sector. I liked it, but combining evening shifts with training was difficult.”

How much money has gone into sports in 20 years?

“In the best years, 20,000–25,000 euros were spent per year, but not everything can be measured in money. I have received a lot. He found his wife and family through figure skating. Because of sports, I haven't had to take on debt when I've had a job,” says Virtanen.

The family has a three-year-old daughter, Lija, who already skates without support.

“ I still wouldn't trade my medical studies for an Olympic medal. I wouldn't be satisfied with my life if I had an Olympic medal in my pocket, but not a good profession.

Pair a year ago, Virtanen and Alina Mayer-Virtanen founded a coaching academy in Laukaas, which has gotten off to a good start. The club has fifty enthusiasts in different age groups.

In addition, Mayer-Virtanen coaches an international group of five skaters in Laukaa, one of whom has moved from Ukraine to Finland promise Kyrylo Marsak.

“Before there was no activity in figure skating in Lauka, there was only a hockey coaching school,” says Virtanen.

Virtanen has taught ice hockey players how to control the skate and how to use its arc.

“I'll be happy to do it if there's demand, even if it takes time. I don't teach fast starts because you don't need them in figure skating.”

Among the ice hockey players, Virtanen especially praises those who go to Switzerland from JYP Jerry Turkulainen skating.

If if you hadn't invested so much in your studies, how high could you have gone in figure skating?

“During my studies, four years were survival. During that time, my development curve is at your side. It was a difficult time mentally. I still wouldn't trade my medical studies for an Olympic medal. I wouldn't be satisfied with my life if I had an Olympic medal in my pocket, but not a good profession.”