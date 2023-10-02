Career | Henrik Ehrnrooth forged a solid account for the owners of Kone, but paled to his predecessor – this is how he commented on his continuation

Henrik Ehrnrooth, who is leaving the position of Kone’s CEO, says he enjoys working for the industry. “As chairman of the board of UPM, I cannot be available for the position of the company’s CEO.”

Elevator- and the escalator company Kone said on Monday before the stock market opened in a stock exchange release, the CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth54, to leave his post next year between January and March.

Then Ehrnrooth will complete almost 10 years as Kone’s CEO. Before that, he had worked for five years as Kone’s financial director.

Before the machine, he had a 15-year career at various investment banks in London, most recently at the prestigious Goldman Sachs.

Ehrnrooth tells Helsingin Sanomat that he plans to continue working, and that working in industry interests him.

“Ten years as CEO is quite a suitable period. I still have a lot of working life ahead of me. I will not specify the next steps until this process has been completed and the new CEO is ready to start,” says Ehrnrooth.

He explains the solution with his methods of operation. First, the work in progress is fully completed, and only then do we think about the next tasks.

“I will not consider or specify the next steps. I’ve had a great time in industry.”

Henrik Ehrnrooth has been the chairman of the board of forestry company UPM since the beginning of 2023. UPM is looking for a new CEO at the moment of retirement Jussi Pesonen in place of.

Recently, in Finland, the boards of large companies have often found the best possible new CEO from among their own ranks.

This is what happened at Elisa when a board member, CEO of Finnair Topi Manner was chosen Matti Mattila’s brother successor, and most recently at the forestry company Stora Enso, when a member of the board Hans Solstrom a Swedish one was chosen By Annica Bretsky successor.

Is Ehrnrooth available for the position of CEO of UPM?

“As chairman of the board of UPM, I cannot be available for the position of the company’s CEO”, Ehrnrooth dismisses the question as if it were self-evident.

When Ehrnrooth started his job as Kone’s CEO in 2014, Kone’s share price was at the level of 30 euros. Now the course is around 40 euros.

However, the last few years have been challenging for Kone, primarily because of China. At the end of September 2020, Kone’s rate was as high as 75 euros. It has gone downhill.

On the other hand, Kone has distributed generous dividends every year. In recent years, the owners have received up to over a billion euros in dividend income each year. When Ehrnrooth started, the basic dividend was around 500 million euros.

Including dividends, Kone’s annual return has been around seven percent since 2014, Ehrnrooth says.

It’s a decent performance, but far from a predecessor Matti Alahuhtan from the tenure, during which Kone’s market value increased sixfold.

“In the year 2014 saw that China was entering the final phase of super-growth, and the focus shifted much more to maintenance and services,” says Ehrnrooth.

“The service business has roughly doubled since then.”

During Ehrnrooth’s CEO term, the focus of turnover was also shifted to Western countries. Still, he stresses that China’s importance should not be underestimated.

“If you want to play in the Champions League, you have to be big in China. And if you’re not fully committed, you won’t succeed there,” says Ehrnrooth.

This is why Kone has invested and will continue to invest a lot in China.

Ehrnrooth says that he would not have guessed in advance that the Chinese market would become so challenging so quickly.

Kone survived the corona quite well, but the supply chain problems that followed made operations difficult in 2021–2022, until prices could be raised.

According to Ehrnrooth, China’s economic situation is difficult, but there are various signs of the easing of the trade war between the US and China. He reminds that, despite the tensions, trade between China and the United States is at a top level.

“We need each other in the world.”

Ehrnrooth says that he spent a month in China last year.

The incredible number of electric cars alone surprised me.

“In China, you can’t hang on to the old ways. When you go there, you will also notice the dynamics. China speedit has to be experienced.”

Ehrnrooth from the elevator company’s point of view, the world is developing in a favorable direction.

The megatrend of urbanization continues, as the ways of working change, offices are renovated, and the construction boom of carbon-neutral houses that started in Europe is spreading quickly.

According to Ehrnrooth, energy-efficient construction that takes into account sustainable development meets the wishes of customers in different parts of the world.

“It’s a very interesting and strengthening trend that brings a lot of opportunities. Even in China, every customer is talking about it.”

Antti Herlin is Sanoma’s major owner and former chairman of the board. Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.