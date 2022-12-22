Career | Hannu Jortikka reveals what happened after the match, when Finland sensationally beat the Soviet Union

Hannu Jortikka received a unique honor in December, when a pennant bearing his name was raised on the roof of the ice rink in Turku. Jortika’s coaching career lasted 28 years. As the second coach of the national team, he won Finland’s first prestigious medal in 1988.

Hannu Jortikka has done his part in Finnish ice hockey.

He coached Turku Palloseura to six Finnish championships. No other coach in Finland has been able to do the same.

In Finland, he has also coached in HPK, JYP, Jokers and national teams. Abroad, Jortikka has coached in Switzerland, Sweden and Russia. In TPS, the championship years were 1989, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2000 and 2001.

When Jortikka said in the spring of 2016 that his coaching was over, not everyone took it seriously. Jortikka still received coaching offers from Europe.

“There were a few good teams on offer. When I came from Russia, I wondered if I had the fire and fire left. Was not. That’s when I decided that now it’s here – 28 years is a long time to coach. I couldn’t do it anymore. I’ve been thinking about how I got on. The last few years were the most difficult.”

Let’s come back later to Jortika’s time in Russia and its ice hockey league, the KHL.

Tomi Kallio and Kari Harila carried Hannu Jortikka in the golden chair in the championship spring of 2000.

Recently Jortikka, who has turned 66, does not take credit for her championships or her long coaching career.

“Six championships is tough, but it shouldn’t be embellished. I don’t know if I’m necessarily the right person to bring up first. A good team starts at the top of the pyramid: the CEO, the club’s board and the office. Then, when they are in line, the commitment is crystal clear and produces the best result”, says Jortikka, who made a quick visit to Turku, in an interview with HS.

On December 10, the champion coach received an extraordinary honor, when a pennant bearing his name was raised on the roof of the Turku ice rink. In the past, the jerseys of prestigious players have been raised on the roof of ice rinks, but apparently never before the coach’s pennant.

“After this, you no longer have to come to the hall to stand. Raising the flag to the ceiling was a great idea. However, it didn’t have the same emotional impact as the club’s centenary game, where many TPS players were on the ice. It was a moving occasion”, Jortikka remembers the celebratory game against Ilves in October.

Hannu Jortikka followed when the pennant bearing his name went up on the roof of the Turku ice rink on December 10.

Retired Jortikka follows sports and hockey in Torremolinos, Spain. He watches the Finnish league on television. Jortikka has been learning golf in the Aurinkonannika, goes to the gym and walks a lot.

In modern hockey, Jortikka needs more directness.

“The tactics are sometimes quite exhausting. As a spectator, I would like to see a slightly different game. However, the national team can manage with any composition. Sometimes it feels like we are already too similar in coaching.”

In Turku, he visits his family at regular intervals, such as at Christmas. Jortika’s wife runs a bookstore in the center of Turku.

Jortikka bought an apartment from Torremolinos when the last KHL season in Admiral Vladivostok ended in December 2013 on his own initiative.

“In Russia, I thought it was worth investing in something. Then, when I get tired of living in Spain, I will sell the apartment. You’ll definitely get your money’s worth out of it,” says Jortikka.

“ “I went to Amur with a bit of trepidation at first, but it was a safe and crazy hockey town.”

In 1987–1988, Jortikka coached Finland’s 20-year-old national team to world champion and World Cup bronze. After the KHL, he returned as the coach of the Finnish 20-year-old national team from June 2014 to January 2015.

“Young people are much more ready than in my time. 18-year-olds are already playing in the league. In 1988, there were probably only three youngsters in the national team who played in the SM league. Now we are on a completely different level.”

In Russia, Jortikka coached in the seasons 2011–2013. First, he coached Amur Khabarovsk in the far east. Before Vladivostok joined the KHL, Amur’s nearest neighboring team was 3,000 kilometers away.

In Amur, Jortikka traveled about 60,000 kilometers per season. Vladivostok was still a thousand kilometers further east than the Amur.

“Traveling was difficult, there were many time zones. Otherwise, three seasons in the KHL were the icing on the cake. The KHL was completely different in every way. Fortunately, there was a time when things could be different there than now. The coach was paid many times the salary compared to Finland.”

Hannu Jortikka as head coach of Amur Khabarovsk against Riga Dynamo in February 2012.

in Russia Jortikka learned that only winning is important. However, a bonus was also paid for a draw.

“Popeda [voitto] was that word. When we lost, we didn’t even see the guardians. I adapted, although not quite as agreed. I had no problems with anything.”

Amur’s Jortikka took the club to the KHL playoffs for the first time in its history, which was a big deal in Khabarovsk.

“It was a lottery win for the club and the city. I went to Amur with a bit of trepidation at first, but it was a safe and crazy hockey town. The hall was covered with marble, there was a training hall and dressing rooms on top of that. My apartment was tiptop.”

The tough level of the KHL surprised Jortika.

“It has to be said. The players were good, but there were few bad guys.”

“ “No matter what happened, the Russians tried until the end. They twisted and turned, played with their best players.”

in the KHL Jortikka played with the team that was given to him. At TPS, Jortikka was able to assemble a group of players of his choice.

“Building the team started with the goalkeeper, who was supposed to be the top of the league. Then came the defense and a good center forward who could distribute pucks to others. Other places were filled depending on where the money was sufficient.”

Jortikka sketched the team on square paper, which he took to the CEO of TPS Jyrki for Santala. After that he was the chairman Hannu Ansas found out if the club has money for Jortika’s draft.

“Sometimes there was money, sometimes not. After the first championship [vuonna 1989] I gained Ansa’s trust. The game started playing, and I was able to assemble the team I wanted. Elsewhere, it didn’t even work out,” says Jortikka.

When Jortikka is asked to single out some players from his career, the list of names is long.

“There would be a lot of players, but Hannu Virta, Kari Jalonen, Tomi Kallio, Kimmo Rintanen and Kai Nurminen are uppermost in mind. Whenever you win a championship, you have to have good players. Even though it is said that a surprise championship is won, in a couple of years the same players may already be elsewhere at the top and in the NHL.”

TPS coaches Hannu Jortikka and Hannu Virta thoughtful in March 2006.

The championships and along with roses, Jortikka has received kicks and nasty feedback in her career. He had to leave the Helsinki Jokers after a year-long absence in 2010. It was said that he could not get along with the club’s owner Harry “Hjallis” Harkimon with.

“That’s not true, and that kind of talk bothered Harkimo. I have no bitterness left towards anyone. It’s no use crying if you get fired. Those who decide take responsibility,” says Jortikka.

Jortikka is saddened by the current state of the Jokers. The Jokerit had to withdraw from the KHL, and the team’s home hall (the former Hartwall arena) is on the banned list due to the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

“The Finnish league and Helsinki need Jokers. Resentment, envy and hatred gone. Now no one knows how the knots are untied. The hall must be put into use. Throwing Loa Jari Kurria towards has acquired repulsive features. Kurr has been made the bad guy. I can’t see it that way,” says Jortikka.

Kurri fully owned Jokerit in the spring, but left the club already in May and sold the Jokerit brand on. The new owner of the team is Joel Harkimobut the financiers are still unknown.

“Too many things have gone wrong with the jokers,” Jortikka says.

Hannu Jortikka became Joker’s coach in November 2009.

In 1988 Jortikka was involved as the second coach in winning Finland’s first competition medal, Olympic silver in Calgary.

Jortikka remembers that Finland had two national team projects at that time. Rauno Korpi and Juhani Tamminen were responsible for coaching in the Canada Cup played in the fall of 1987.

At the Calgary Olympics, he was the head coach of the national team Pentti Matikainenwhom Jortikkka had met as a B-youth coach in Oulun’s Kärpi.

“Matikainen asked me to be his partner at the Olympics. Throughout the fall, we were able to build an Olympic team in peace, which was a good combination of different players. It was a great experience.”

In Calgary, Finland had already secured a historic bronze medal before the last match against the Soviet Union. In the final game, Finland defeated the opponent named Punakonei 2–1.

“ “By nature, when I start something, I give it my all.”

If Finland had lost, second place would have gone to Sweden, whose players watched the match in the stands, ready to take the sure silver. The Swedes got nervous and threatened to protest.

It was later revealed that the Soviet players had received some of their rewards the day before and then went shopping and entertainment in the city.

“No matter what happened, the Russians tried until the end. They twisted and turned, played with their best players. After the match, the head coach of the Soviet Union Viktor Tikhonov came to our dressing room and hugged us all”, says Jortikka.

Hopea was one of the turning points in Finnish ice hockey.

“We believed and saw that success is possible. We looked to see if we had enough cover. The team had a liberated feeling when we already had the bronze,” says Jortikka.

Jortikka didn’t get an Olympic medal, just like coaches don’t even today from the Olympic Games.

How would you describe the past 28 years as a hockey coach?

“By nature, when I start something, I give it my all.”