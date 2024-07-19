Career | Graduates from previously safe fields are now unemployed – “Honestly, it’s unnerving,” says Fanni Rantala, who is getting her master’s papers

Fanni Rantala, who studies at the University of Jyväskylä’s School of Economics, is looking for a job.

Unemployment among highly educated recent graduates has increased in the technical-economic fields. HS Visio asked master’s students how it feels to graduate when the future looks more uncertain than before.

“Ito be honest, it’s unnerving. At least to some extent,” says the person who is completing his master’s studies in Information Systems Science at the University of Jyväskylä Fanni Rantala.

He is about to graduate from university, but there is no information about his post-graduation job. Hopes and reality of working life may not meet, Rantala fears.