Success Vladimir Zelensky in the presidential election, he inspired many of his former KVN colleagues, who also decided to go to power. Former star of the Odessa Gentlemen team Oleg Filimonov claims to be the mayor of Odessa.

“Of course, this is the kind of offer that is not refused.”

Rumors that the 68-year-old humorist could be nominated as a candidate for mayor have been circulating for a long time. But only on the eve of Filimonov officially announced this for the first time.

In an interview with the Strana.ua portal, he said: “The president made this proposal to me. Of course, this is an offer that is not rejected … Before that, certain groups of people in Odessa who wanted a new government to come were proposed. But when you are offered, you think: “What should I do in return for this?” And you are very selective about such proposals. Here is a proposal from the president, who needs a new, good, solid Odessa. No corruption. Odessa, which is returning its identity. “

A little later, Filimonov’s nomination was announced at the congress of the Servant of the People party.

“A year ago, an electoral revolution took place in Ukraine. Contrary to the efforts of the old elite to cling to power and steal. I, an Odessa man, thought – we must take advantage of the historical chance. For the first time, the mayor will not fight the governor, and the governor will not fight the president. Odessa has been constantly losing something in recent years. The spirit of the Odessa court is leaving. Odessa is becoming a weekend city. It is necessary to change the strategy of the vision of this city. And I put together a team that will allow it to be done, “the Delo.ua portal quotes the humorist’s speech at the congress of” servants of the people ”

Philologist leaves for KVN

Contrary to popular legend, Filimonov is not a native of Odessa. The son of a historian and philologist came to the capital of humor from his native Nikolaev at the age of 16.

He entered the Faculty of Romance and Germanic Philology at Odessa State University. After graduation, he devoted more than two decades to philology.

By the beginning of his career in KVN, Filimonov had the Faculty of Romance and Germanic Philology, as well as the defense of his Ph.D. thesis in philology on the topic “Stylistic functions of rhythmization of English-language fictional prose”.

In 1986, the first season of the revived KVN started. Among its participants was the team of Odessa State University, and Ph.D. Filimonov became one of its brightest representatives.

Odessans became champions, after which the team members began to drift towards show business.

The relatives did not understand Filimonov’s departure to humor, but over time they reconciled. For the time being, he managed to combine teaching at a university and performing at KVN. Filimonov became a two-time KVN champion and Doctor of Science.

However, in the early nineties, against the backdrop of the collapse of the country and chronic lack of money, Filimonov finally broke with science and went to television.

“Thirty thousand dollars per minute of advertising is not a joke.”

On the basis of the OSU team, a humorous theater “The Odessa gentlemen’s club” was created. Subsequently, his performances were translated into television form – this is how the “Gentleman Show” program appeared. Filimonov became its host. At the same time he worked on the creation of the “Masks Show” program.

Both projects were extremely popular in the post-Soviet space in the 1990s. In an interview with AiF in 2001, Filimonov talked about the best times of the “gentlemen”: “Eduard Sagalaev (in the 1990s, the head of RTR – editor’s note) shouted that he would have taken gentlemen to hell long ago, but our rating was off scale! Thirty thousand dollars per minute of ad is no joke. “

It was only in the early 2000s that the public got tired of the humor of the “Gentleman Show”, and the era has changed. Filimonov tried to come up with something new, becoming the author of the script for the project “Naked and Funny”. But he failed to repeat the success of the “gentlemen”.

With his humorous troupe, he continued to stage performances, and the older audience willingly went to the performances of the “hero of yesterday.”

“For those who strongly want to go to Russia, I can say that we have a train station not far from the center, trains run well”

The attitude towards the comedian remained warm until Euromaidan took place in Ukraine. Some of the cultural figures tried to stay away from political upheavals, but Filimonov spoke out quite bluntly.

In an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper Fakty, he described the mass loss of life in Odessa on May 2, 2014: “I walked around the Kulikovo field before the tragedy happened there, I saw people, so to speak, anti-Maidan. They say that everyone was paid 500 hryvnia, why not stand. Odessans with their characteristic humor, passing by, asked: “Why are you sitting here?” They were answered: “Why are you walking here?” In general, there were pleasant Odessa conversations, no more. For two months everything was fine, and suddenly they started to burn! Listen, if these were residents of Odessa, then when they were driven to the Kulikovo field, they certainly would not have gone inside the House of Trade Unions, but scattered across numerous courtyards. Of course, there was a tragedy, but my position, like many Odessans, was not necessary to be there. Odessans are generally a specific people. They like to negotiate, trade, joke here. While we are not touched, we are very good, we love everyone, we invite you to restaurants, to the sea. But when they step on our calluses and pinch our tail, Odessa can give us a lot in the teeth. For those who really want to go to Russia, I can say that we have a train station not far from the center, trains run well, and it doesn’t cost anything to get to Moscow. And there – to the Far East, master the beautiful free lands. “

The comedian not only justified the massacre of people in Odessa, he also supported the punitive operation in Donbass: “They invited our border guards to the play“ Hurricane named Odessa ”in the Ukrainian theater, who had just returned from the ATO zone. They will all come with their families and, I hope, for a few hours they will forget about what they had to endure. After all, humor also heals wounds. And already at the beginning of September we will play a performance in a military hospital in Odessa in front of our soldiers. At such times, every normal person tries to support a loved one. We do everything in our power. Actually, it could not be otherwise. “

Filimonov also tried to teach the Crimeans: “I don’t know why the Crimeans were so grasping at joining Russia. I have been to the Crimean coast many times, and during the Soviet Union too. It has always been a loss-making region. When Gorbachev even the vineyards were destroyed there. Of all the operating enterprises, only factories that produce refrigerators and televisions remained. They don’t even have their own water. After all, Khrushchev proceeded from purely pragmatic ideas, annexing Crimea to Ukraine. Now they decided that it would be better for them with Russia. For God’s sake. They received three-day queues at the Kerch crossing and complete isolation. I think that in a year the Crimeans will start asking back. ”

Since these words were spoken by a “gentleman” in 2016, the predictor is not so-so.

Also Filimonov, who spoke Russian all his life and has done his most successful projects in this language, announced that he was going to completely switch to Ukrainian: “I really want to learn the Ukrainian language, I love it very much, I live in Ukraine. In America I speak English, in France – in French, in Italy – now I am learning Italian and trying to speak it, so it is natural that in my homeland I should speak Ukrainian! ”

Tech candidate?

Just a month ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the comedian the title of People’s Artist of Ukraine. And now Filimonov is entering politics.

True, it is far from the fact that success awaits him in this field. You can remember that Sergey Sivokho, who became Zelensky’s adviser, failed in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

Moreover, the transition of a “gentleman” to the ranks of radical Ukrainian patriots can alienate from him a significant part of Odessa citizens, who evaluate the events of recent years differently.

However, knowledgeable Ukrainian sources claim that Zelenskiy’s team does not really count on success in Odessa. “Servants of the people” reached a tacit agreement with the current Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov… Zelensky’s supporters and Trukhanov’s team intend to create a coalition majority in the city council, which will be chaired by one of the “servants of the people.” Trukhanov, on the other hand, should calmly be re-elected in the fight against Filimonov, who is playing the role of a technical candidate.

Be that as it may, the former KVN star is unlikely to be able to get dirty even more. And the election campaign will help the “gentleman” in the embroidered shirt to be in sight again, feeling the glimpse of his long extinct glory.