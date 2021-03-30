E.A matriculation number, an address with a university domain, a master’s thesis before submitting it: things that remind Annelie Jackwerth of her status as a student at the University of Lüneburg. But the feeling has been different for a year, it is towards a young professional. “You are completely detached from the campus and from the university,” says the 26-year-old. Up until the first lockdown, she felt closely connected to her business studies and even allowed herself to be elected as a specialist group representative. Now everything only takes place remotely.

After graduating, Jackwerth would like to work in personnel development. A goal with a plan: firstly, she wanted to make contact with the human resources department of a large company through a working student job at the medical technology group Philips; Second, research for the master’s thesis with novel techniques and test subjects in the practice laboratory of your university. But then Corona came. The laboratory at the University of Lüneburg was closed, direct contact with people was forbidden – Jackwerth had to reschedule. Instead, she conducted an online survey. In her working student job at Philips, too, things no longer went as Jackwerth had planned. She would have liked to ask her colleagues questions about university marketing during lunch breaks. But the breaks fell flat. The working student sat alone in the home office and in her kitchen.

Everyone is hit by the corona crisis. However, they are particularly irritated by young professionals who have to cope with a lot of uncertainties in normal times. This is not only the case with Jackwerth, also with the doctoral candidate who is considering dropping out and rather looking for a job quickly before the big crisis hits the job market. Or with the Bachelor who is looking for the meaning of an internship, if it can only take place online. Typical questions that are asked during the consultation hours in the Career Service of the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Consultant Stephan Pflaum takes care of it.

“The shop continues”

“Companies are looking more and more at what went on alongside their studies: abroad, volunteering, internships,” he advises students. Internships are also an enrichment online: “An intern can be on the move all over the world in six weeks using zoom. The store keeps running. ”Pflaum sees himself as an encouragement: the young people should at least not worry about Corona when planning their future, but concentrate on themselves and carry on. This also applies to the doctoral thesis. “I don’t think the big crisis is coming,” says Pflaum.

It is different if the consultant has the feeling that someone is only continuing their studies because they do not yet have the nerve to start their professional life. Then Pflaum tries to take away the fear of rejections, goes through the pros and cons, says that he only did his doctorate in retrospect when he was in his mid-30s. He has doubled the timing of his open consultation hours, where he also sifts through application documents: “The concerns have increased in intensity, personal approach and advice are becoming more important,” he says. Nevertheless, the consultant does not want to speak of crisis graduates, he prefers to focus on the performance of the students: “It starts with self-employment in the student home office and continues through to the safe and, above all, professional use of social media.”

Annelie Jackwerth not only organized her master’s thesis and working student job on the laptop in her student flat, but also successfully networked. She asked for a coffee date with strangers, whom she couldn’t get to know personally in lockdown, but would have liked to get to know. “We met online for half an hour via the internal video program, it was super exciting and instructive.” That is how she understood that she had not progressed enough to get the position in personnel development that she would like to have. “I need more practical experience,” she says.