Wif only it were that easy. As simple as the advice literature outlines in a few words on their titles. “Decide and live!” It says. Or “Deciding is easy”. Or “Making successful decisions”. Good thing. But not easy to implement. Otherwise, for example, would there not always be wrong personnel decisions in companies? Bosses who turn out to be unfit. Colleagues who don’t fit into the team. Newly hired employees who disappear again after a short time.

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth writes”.

Of course, there are worse misconceptions than this. For example, the decision of those publishers in the 1990s to send away a then unknown author named Joanne K. Rowling with her book about a certain Harry Potter. You missed out on a billion-dollar business. The Bonn psychologist Harald Ackerschott mentions this blatant wrong decision to illustrate a fundamental dilemma of bosses who hire staff: Unlike in the Rowling/Potter case, they basically never see when someone who they rejected develops great . Rather, they see those who disappoint after being brought on board. Talents that have been overlooked rarely come across one’s way again, but overrated new colleagues are more likely to do so. That’s why it’s so difficult to learn from mistakes when making personnel decisions, says Ackerschott. Decision-makers, managers and executives therefore tended to “become more and more strict with age”. They then blamed wrong decisions on having been too lenient.