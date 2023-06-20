Genoa – Four days – from today to Friday – in which companies, students and graduates meet. And never before, as in this edition, had so many companies, firms, realities of small, medium and large dimensions been seen ready to talk to young people, to collect curricula but, above all, to offer internships and traineeships as well as employment contracts both fixed-term and indefinite. It is the “Career Day” 2023 of the University of Genoa. As many as 80 – record number – the companies that will take part in the initiative, alternating over the four days of the event – time between 9.30 and 16 – in the headquarters of the University Library in via Balbi 40.

The offers

Paul Wurth, heir company of the historic Italimpianti – 150 years of experience and a leading role in international engineering, in the supply of technology for the iron and steel industry and in the market for the design and construction of complete blast furnace and coke oven plants – puts on the table a permanent contract for a process mechanical engineer and an initial one-year contract for a recent graduate mechanical engineer. Webuild, forever linked to the name of Genoa for the construction of the San Giorgio bridge in record time, offers five internships on site and has among the open positions those of junior environmental inspector, junior quality management and control manager, junior buyer and junior controller documents. Completely changing the sector: Campari – 4,000 employees in all, 50 brands marketed and distributed in more than 190 countries around the world, including Aperol, Campari itself and Grand Marnier – is looking for three graduates as part of the first edition of its “Distillery of talents”, a real journey in search of brilliant minds to be included in the team.

In the tourism sector: the five-star Grand Hotel Savoia is looking to graduates in modern languages ​​and cultures and in communication for a position as reception secretary for events and congresses; Sol Meliá, a group of more than 400 hotels and resorts in the world with a five-star hotel in Genoa, is looking for, among the profiles, reception and cashier secretaries and quality and guest reception managers. Among the banks: Bper offers extra-curricular internships in central offices but also fixed-term contracts for first-time graduates. Among the services: Iren is looking for profiles for more than ten positions, from district heating assistant to electrical/mechanical/civil maintenance technician, from web sales specialist to drivers.

Fincantieri search production supervisors and technical employees for the Sestri Ponente site; the IIt is looking for engineers (biomedical, chemical, electrical, electronic, IT, mechanical, robotic) and laboratory technicians; Liguria Digitale offers curricular and extra-curricular internships. In trade, on the other hand: Ikea offers four maxi areas (sales, logistics, customer relations, catering) for 16 or 20 hour part-time contracts with fixed-term contracts; Lidl also offers the position of sales assistant 8 hours on Sundays.

Not just work

«Career Day is by now a consolidated appointment for companies and represents one of the concrete initiatives that the University of Genoa carries out with the aim of promoting the entry into the world of work of its graduates – says Giulia Pellegri, delegate of the rector for orientation, tutoring and placement activities, which continues – it is a unique opportunity, also for our future graduates, to explore the different paths that the world of work offers and to receive valuable information to better guide their professional career» .

The first list

The first companies today will be Arcaplanet, Campari Group, Canova Tech, Circle Group, Crédit Agricole Italia, Cresco Group, Danieli Group, Deloitte, FlairBit, Iren Group, SIGLA Group, Hitachi Rail STS, Ignazio Messina & C., Novilinguists, Paul Wurth Italia, Siemens Energy, Sirail Group, Sol Melia Italia, Teoresi, Webuild. And at the “Career Day” there will also be orientation activities on master’s degrees and other specialization courses. Not just work, then. «From the number of large, medium and small companies that participate, it is perceived that Liguria is a land full of job offers and, therefore, opportunities for professional paths and gratification for our young people – underlines the rector of UniGe Federico Delfino – I also like to point out that on “Career Day” it is young people who propose themselves, bring their curriculum vitae, dialogue with companies, come forward: this too is an experience, a soft skill that is put into practice».