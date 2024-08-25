The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai organized an open day at Umm Suqeim Council during the back-to-school season.

The Council provided a platform for Emirati job seekers to play vital roles in shaping the future of education and contributing to the success of future generations.

The open day was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Nafis programme, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and witnessed the participation of prominent educational institutions, including Citizen School, Innoventure Education Group, National Private School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Bloom Education, Sunmarke School, Kent College, and Taaleem Group.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with representatives of these schools, and learn about the different roles and opportunities available in the education sector.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council, said: “Through organising the Private Education Sector Career Day, we wanted to contribute with our partners in building the education of the future. This type of event not only opens doors for job seekers from citizens, but also gives them a vital role in shaping the future of our country by contributing to the educational process and building generations, by linking national competencies with leading schools, and contributing to achieving the vision of our wise leadership for this strategic sector.”

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities offered, with many emphasizing the value of contributing to the educational growth of young minds as they advance in their careers.

The event coincided with the back-to-school season, highlighting the importance of education as a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s development.

It is worth noting that the UAE Human Resources Development Council was established in Dubai by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Its membership includes representatives from the public and private sectors. It aims to create a reference body representing the entities concerned with developing Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, and to ensure the existence of an attractive and stimulating environment to attract Emirati human resources, and to ensure that the educational outcomes of Emirati students are in line with the requirements of the labor market in the emirate, according to the sectors with strategic priority.