Career choice Finnish vocational schools are in practice girls ‘and boys’ schools – We asked the experts if this is a problem and what should be done

Why do girls end up in care and boys in technology? Studies have shown that young people’s career continues to take place on the basis of a strong sex.

15.3. 15:00 | Updated 15.3. 15:27

Sex there should no longer be any obstacle to anything today. Yet still, it seems that in Finland the training and professional still selected on the basis of an exceptionally vigorous sex.

Girls, you go to low-paid care. And boys, you go to jobs in technology that pay better wages.