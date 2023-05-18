Career | As a teenager, Balázs Sebők did a trick that few people can do – he moved to Oulu alone

Hungary’s Balázs Sebők, who played in Tampere’s Ilves, and Mikael Seppälä, who defended in Tappara, spent their free time together, but in the rink, Seppälä promises to offer his friend a transverse bat.

When Hungary and Finland will meet on Friday in the World Cup of Ice Hockey, there will probably be a receipt flying in the rink in the direction of the opponent in the Finnish language.

From both teams.

Hungarian center forward Balázs Sebők28, has been playing in Finland since he was a teenager.

Sebők learned the Finnish language immediately after changing, and after training in the Nokia Arena, the answers come in clear Finnish.

Sayings can be included. Sebők tells, for example, how to “throw jerry” between old acquaintances in the rink.

Born in Budapest in 1994, Sebők’s career in Finland began in Oulu in the 2009–10 season. The Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation had told him about the possibility of applying for a place in Oulu’s Kärpi.

The position opened up through a trial period, and after effective junior years, a professional career in Finland took shape.

To Oulu when he moved, Sebők went to school at Oulu Lyceum. An English language line was found there.

“Mother is a teacher. It was important that the schools were managed until the end,” says Sebők.

Sebők lived alone in Oulu, but, for example, larger gatherings of groups of friends at home were not part of everyday life. The focus was on a hockey career.

“I was a pretty boring guy. Train, go to school and then go home,” says Sebők.

“ “At first, on the field, I spoke English to him and he answered in Finnish. I don’t know how we understood each other, but it went quite well.”

The pressure to learn the language of the new home country increased gradually and for practical reasons.

“When I went to Oulu, no one spoke proper English. I had to learn Finnish as quickly as possible.”

Sebők says it takes 5-6 years to learn the language, but the understanding gradually increased.

He played in the same team with Sebők Ville Leskinenwho became a good friend.

“He didn’t speak English, and I didn’t speak Finnish, but we got along pretty well. We played in the same chain for a long time. Now he speaks English because of me, and I speak Finnish because of him,” says Sebők.

Sebők says that he spoke to Leskinen in English at first, to which she replied in Finnish.

“I don’t know how we understood each other, but it went very well.”

Sebők played in Oulu his junior year. For the first year played in the adult league, the road took Mestis to Kajaani Hockey for the 2014–15 season.

The game went on, and points were scored in 40 of 47 matches. KalPa became interested in the services of the Hungarian, and his league career started in Kuopio.

Balázs Sebők played the last two seasons in Ilves’ shirt.

After six years at KalPa, Sebők’s path led to Tampere for two seasons when Ilves recruited the center forward.

Sebők has already played 390 matches in the League. During them, many Finnish national team players have become familiar.

For example Ville Pokka and Sakari Manninen built their careers in Kärppien juniors, Manninen spent a while also in Hoki at the same time.

Pokka, who is from Tornio, says that he salutes the attitude with which Sebők left Hungary alone to Finland to build his puck career.

“I brought my whole family with me, so I lived with them. It’s a big decision to leave. I don’t know if I would have managed to go abroad myself. Even moving from Tornio to Oulu felt like a big decision,” Pokka compares.

Sebők was in Tampere Marko Anttilan teammate. Those who are familiar with Kuopio are, for example, people from the city Teemu Hartikainen and Kasperi Kapanenwho admittedly no longer played in the club at the same time.

“ “14 years here was a great time. It will be concluded after the tournament.”

Instead, KalPa played as a defender Mikael Seppälä.

The two left Kuopio for Tampere in the same year, but Sebők ended up in Ilves and Seppälä in Tappara. Teammates became opponents.

Communication has still continued. The two see each other from time to time for coffee and conversation. Sebők says Seppälä was a guest at his wedding in Budapest last summer.

But the “jerry throw” mentioned at the beginning applies precisely to matches played in the same rink as Seppälä.

“Pretty tough guy. I really don’t like playing against him. Doesn’t take it lightly, even though we’re good friends. Probably the same is ahead against Finland”, says Sebők.

Seppälä promises to offer a small transverse racket if the fairways meet on Friday evening.

“It’s always nice to give it when ‘Balu’ doesn’t like it. After the game, sometimes you send a message asking if you had to do that. We get along well and we get along in our free time too,” says Seppälä.

“He is very social. Always takes the guys into consideration. A really good guy.”

Balázs Sebők (on the left) lifted kettlebells with Nikolai Hakala during Ilves’ training in the summer of 2021.

Hungarian and the meeting with Finland is prejudged by the superiority of the Lions. The last time Hungary participated in the World Cup was in 2016 in Russia, since then the place has been in the B series.

“Facts are facts. We are here because Belarus and Russia fell. But yes, we want to succeed. We have moved on and have a relatively young team. There are experienced guys, and young players have also joined,” says Sebők.

In the case of Hungary, staying in the A series would be the way to go.

The overtime win over France on Tuesday brought the goal a step closer. Sebők was awarded as Hungary’s best in the match.

Next Monday’s game against Austria will be a decisive part for the league position.

After the tournament, a new era begins in Sebők’s career. Finland is behind after 14 seasons.

He will move to Iserlohn of the German league next season. The longing in the corridors of the familiar hall has not yet struck.

“14 years here was a great time. It will be concluded after the tournament.”

Finland–Hungary on Friday at 16:20.