Career | An experienced Finnish coach was fired from the Golfliito and now opens his mouth: draw up a penalty list about his activities

Coach Jussi Pitkäsen has more knowledge and experience in European amateur golf than perhaps any other Finn.

He has coached players in Finland, Iceland, Greece, Latvia, Great Britain, Ireland, Croatia and now in Qatar, where the golf culture is small but growing.

“I hadn’t thought about the number of countries before, but I guess it’s not very common,” 47-year-old Pitkänen says on the phone from Casablanca.

In Morocco, Pitkänen is in a camp for a couple of three weeks with the best golfers in Qatar. All are amateurs working as policemen, soldiers or coastguards – there are no professionals in Qatar yet.

Morocco was chosen as a training location because of its good golf courses and climate.

At this time of year, the two golf courses near Qatar’s capital, Doha, can only be practiced and played early in the morning or in the evening when the weather cools down.

“September is painfully hot and humid in Qatar. The temperature can rise to 50 degrees Celsius. That’s why we have to escape somewhere for a couple of weeks.”

In the winter months, on the other hand, the temperature is a pleasant 18–22 degrees.

In terms of gaming, early mornings and late nights are not a problem. In Doha, the golf courses are illuminated.

To the chosen one the coaching group includes five players aged 25–36. The players are on both sides of the zero handicap in terms of playing skills, i.e. close to the professional level

There is also a younger generation growing up in Qatar, whose coaching is also the Finn’s responsibility.

“The intention is to develop a new generation of golfers out of young people. The aim is the Asian Games held in Qatar in 2030, where success is also sought in golf,” says Pitkänen.

Qatar also dreams of organizing the Olympic Games.

Jussi Pitkänen together with golf professional Kiira Riihijärvi.

Golf project is a cost-sharing joint venture between the Qatar Golf Association and the country’s Olympic Committee.

“The budget exists, but it is by no means a bottomless well. We don’t go on any rampage, we go with common sense. Let’s move towards the goals in a planned and calm manner.”

Pitkäsen’s contract is valid until now, and it will be reviewed every year. The first task is to carefully map the situation and make a plan that will help the sport develop and create a foundation.

“Even though the country is small, there are players. We have to come up with ways to increase the player base and support the best. There is competence. It is important to create an atmosphere where cooperation works. It is important for me to understand the country’s culture and people’s ways of working.”

in Finland Pitkänen had merit as a coach. The work at the Golfliito suddenly ended in November of last year after the World Amateur Championships.

The coaches had already been informed at that stage that the positions would be applied for. However, Pitkänen’s contract would have continued until October 2024.

“The players were also informed that the match would continue for five years, until it was announced a week later that it would no longer continue,” says Pitkänen.

“ “In many other countries, like my former home country Ireland, they use their own top coaches.”

The six-month notice period ended on May 7, 2024.

“I was nominally still in the winter job, but I didn’t want to be used in coaching positions. I was at home and I got paid, a bit of a miracle,” says Pitkänen.

The Golfliitto named the new coaches Mikael Salminen (amateurs), Ville Sirkiän (under 15 years old), Timo Karvinen (professionals) and Minea Blomqvist-Kakon (under 18).

From Finns of professional players Kalle Samoa, Mikko Korhonen and Matilda Castren criticized exceptionally blunt choices.

For example Lauri Ruuskan and Castren’s coach Petteri Now not even invited to an interview. A Portuguese who has coached Finnish players for a long time David Da Silva quoth, that Finnish golf lacks a vision.

A couple of weeks ago Golfliitto announcedthat the work of Blomqvist-Koko among the coaches selected in autumn 2023 will not continue at least as before.

Although Pitkänen already coaches elsewhere, he wonders why the Golfliitto doesn’t use the services of the best coaches when they are available.

“In many other countries, like my former home country Ireland, they use their own top coaches. The recruitment process of the Finnish Federation was miraculous when it was found that there were no suitable candidates. Maybe they didn’t want or didn’t really value coaching.”

In 2017, Jussi Pitkänen worked as the head coach of the Icelandic national team.

Executive Director of the Golf Association Juha Korhonen says that the coaching team was looking for members with strong interaction skills and an understanding of the processes and their implementation.

However, according to Pitkänen, these have never been refined or specified.

“Also, no debriefing or feedback of any kind has been sought from former coaches or experts.”

Korhonen says that Pitkänen’s living in Spain played a role.

Basically Pitkänen says that he was ready to continue in Golfliito if it had been agreed upon and a new contract had been made. Initially, however, this was not an obstacle.

“In the end, it was a relief that the contract did not continue. I did not see a red thread in the union’s activities. There was a lack of consistency,” says Pitkänen.

“ “Where are the set goals, objectives, vision and exact milestones to achieve success?”

He does not bring up criticism out of bitterness, but out of frustration for the players.

“It’s amazing when I was asked for feedback and when I gave it, the door opened and I was kicked out. At least some of the players wanted me to continue.”

Pitkänen calls for responsibility and transparency from the management of the Golf Association.

“When we signed the contract with Petteri Nyky and I started in the union as a coach in the fall of 2020, we were promised that we would receive exact goals, metrics and rewards. They were never received, and they did not agree to discuss them.”

According to Pitkänen, the Golfliito cannot talk about elite sports at any level, even though it is on the website of the association link To the top sports unit.

“Where are the set goals, objectives, vision and exact milestones to achieve success? Are we really going ahead of the player here? Players have only one national team career. It is important to offer them the best possible framework for success and development.”

In 2021, Jussi Pitkänen served as the national coach of the Finnish Golf Association

So what should the Golf Federation do about it?

“Everything else has been tried, but the people in charge of sports have not been changed. I wonder what could be achieved if everyone were really in line: the management, the coaching and the willpower of the players.”

Pitkänen hopes that in Finnish golf, sport would really come first.

“I know that there is a desire for this from the players and their coaches.”

In addition In addition to coaching, Pitkänen does work with an American company. He helps Finnish golfers get a place and a scholarship in college. Now two Finns have already been placed during the fall.

“This has been completely left to the players and parents themselves. The process can be complicated for many. Many people start their search too late; a couple of years before departure, you should already be on the verge of it.”

American college golf is a good place for many young people to advance their careers and get to play bigger tournaments. For example, a Swede Ludvig Aberg rose to the top through it.

Home Pitkäsenlen is still in Cadiz, Spain, where his English wife and 12-year-old son live.

It is possible that the family would move to Doha, but it has not been decided. The flight from Doha to Malaga or Madrid takes seven and a half hours. I would fly from Helsinki to America in almost the same time.

“The biggest challenge is being away from family. But it’s better this way to get into a new atmosphere. It’s refreshing.”