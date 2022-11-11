He discusses the episode of the Cavour high school in Rome, where a prof. of art has returned the test in class with the male name crossed out to a pupil who is facing a path of gender transition. “You are a woman, not a man,” said the teacher. The minister Giuseppe Valditara announced that all the necessary checks will be carried out to ascertain whether it was an episode of discrimination, while the student appealed to the regulation approved by the scientific high school this year, which provides for the recognition of the alias career for students who are in waiting for full bureaucratic recognition of their path. Through a series of measures to be adopted internally, the school regulations allow these students or students not to feel discriminated against in the place where they spend most of their time, the school, waiting to receive the documents that recognize the gender change.

“The career aka arises from a specific and understandable need: in a context like the Italian one, with a huge regulatory void and desert regarding the recognition of identity and gender paths of people, tools are needed to cover that void to ensure recognition through specific actions, in the contexts where the people who need it. In the absence of national regulations and recognized rights that apply to everyone, the need arises to create individual instruments ”, explains a Tpi Pietro Turanospokesperson for the Gay Center.

The alias career is a confidentiality agreement between school, trans student and family (in the case of a minor student), through which the trans person asks to be recognized and named with an alternative gender to that assigned at birth. Together with this provision, other good practices must then be agreed, including the use of safe spaces (choice of bathroom, changing room, etc.), for the trans student, since these are the places where heavy episodes of bullying.

The alias career also provides for the possibility of changing the personal name with that of election, chosen by the trans person, in the electronic register, in the lists and in all internal documents of the school having unofficial value, avoiding the inconvenience of continuous and forced coming out and the suffering of possible forms of bullying.

At the moment the regulation has no value at national level, but it is the individual institutions that decide whether to adopt it or not. Al Cavour in Rome came into effect starting from the new school year, after an episode of discrimination in the school last year prompted associations and students to ask for it to be applied. The student at the center of the case these days is the first who made it worthwhile after the adoption. As he explains again Turano, in Lazio, the Gay Center and the Network of Middle Students have adopted a protocol at the regional level that regulates the way in which the career aliases can be requested and approved by each student or student in schools.

“At Cavour there was a regulation and the student’s application was also already approved. So the behavior of prof. violates a regulation approved by management. In particular, article 4 provides that even on class assignments the person can use the chosen name and that’s it ”, continues Turano. For this reason, the Gay Center has asked the Minister of Education that sanctions will be applied against the art professor, if the checks confirm the student’s version.

“Alias ​​career is already a fallback for the regulatory vacuum that exists at national level, it is not possible that it will not be respected when it becomes a regulation, ”he adds. The Gay Center and the Network of Middle Students then ask Minister Giuseppe Valditara that the regulation for the recognition of careers alias be applied in all schools, at national level. “When the minister states that there is no room in school for discrimination, the request is to have the alias careers adopted at national level, that is, that the Ministry asks for their adoption for all high schools of Italy”.

But according to Turano it is important that together with the adoption of the regulations there is an adequate training of the teaching staff, to prevent episodes such as that of the Cavour high school from occurring again. “The national directive we ask for it must also be a formative moment, which explains to teachers why it is important and why you cannot refuse to respect it. This is our request together with that of adopting sanctions against the teacher, because we cannot act deliberately ”, concludes the spokesperson.