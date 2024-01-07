Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/01/2024 – 15:00

After a boom in remote or hybrid vacancies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more companies are demanding that their employees return to a 100% in-person work model. According to the Infojobs platform, between November 2022 and January 2023, 94.82% of the vacancies offered on the website were entirely in-person.

Despite this, the research “The Future of Work Trends Forecast 2024”, by IWG, a company focused on offering flexible workspaces and offices, showed that 75% of CEOs interviewed expect their companies to continue operating in a hybrid model in the next five years. years.

Another survey carried out by Offerwise, at the request of QuintoAndar and Imovelweb, shows that 43% of those interviewed said they would resign if they had to go to the company every day.

For Tiago Alves, CEO of IWG in Brazil, the hybrid work model is one of the main work megatrends for 2024 and brings significant benefits, such as increased employee happiness, improved productivity and greater retention and attraction of talent.

“Professionals in the hybrid regime can adjust their work to their lives, including reducing the need for long daily commutes. Offering the option of hybrid work is an important and simple way for companies to show they care about their employees. This allows them to have more control over their schedules and have more free time”, he points out.

The company also collected data on hybrid or remote work: