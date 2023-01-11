Internet purchases have had a great boom in recent years, for which trade sales have not stopped rising, however, cybercriminals have gone along with it, a clear example of this, in a recent video that circulates through social networks, an online store, denounced that they tried to scam them, they want to scam with a false transfer, for which, they received a sweet revengea.

Online shopping scamsare more frequent than you can imagine, no one is exempt from it, however, not everyone files a forgery complaint.

The victim on this occasion was an online makeup store that had interacted with supposed consumers, upon receiving a deposit, they saw that it was false, since they discovered the error, for which they decided to take revenge on the scam.

The viral case was shared by the @international.clothes account, where they reported that, “They wanted to scam us with a false transfer, because the thief forgot two letters”.

During the clip, he showed that a buyer wanted to purchase his products, but the seller, when requesting the deposit to his account, He realized that they made him a false bank transfer.

So that the buyer of the scam would learn the lesson, they sent him, but not with the makeup items he had ordered, but with dog feces.

Since, the creator of the content, decided to remove the powders, brushes and all the makeup, to place in the box, a stone, dog feces, and a note, laterthey sent it to parcel for the people who tried to trick him.

Faced with the scene of the online cosmetics store fraud, netizens were present in the comment box, and pointed out, “I love happy endings”.