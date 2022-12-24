Leon, Guanajuato.- Poinsettias are beautiful flowers that can not only live in the winter season, This beautiful flower, which is defined as the Christmas flower, is indicative that Christmas and the December holidays began. But, Do you know what care they require? Here we tell you the care they need to flourish during these dates.

The basics: Before a Christmas Eve is bought, you have to make sure that the plant has some flowers and not just leaves, because that way they will last longer.

Christmas Eve adapts both indoors and outdoors and supports hot climates without frost very well. or with weak frosts down to -2Cº and a bush can grow up to 5 meters high.

It is important to choose the place where you will place the plant well and make sure it is out of the reach of pets, both dogs and cats, because they can die if they eat them.

1. Temperature:

So that the poinsettia lasts blooming for a long time, even after the Christmas season, You should place the plant in a place with temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees, in a ventilated place, but away from drafts.

2. Irrigation:

The Christmas Eve should be watered every time the water from the last watering has been completely absorbed.

In summer and during flowering, you should increase the amount of irrigation water. It is advisable to water it a couple of times a week, keeping the soil moist, not wet and avoiding flooding the pot.

3. Lighting:

It is recommended that during the flowering period the plant is placed in a lighted place, which receives indirect sunlight.

4. Transplant:

They adapt very well to indoor spaces, it is recommended that after the Christmas holidays they be transplanted to the garden or to places where they do not receive excessive sunlight, if this is done the plant can grow to be a 5 meter bush.

5. Care of the leaves:

Leaves should not be sprayed as this could cause staining or discoloration. If the leaves turn yellow, it is most likely that they are lacking light or nitrogen, or that they are receiving too much water.

If you want to preserve the original color of the leaves, do not scrub, rub or clean them with anything, leave it as it is and it will stay that beautiful.

6. Sun and Shadow:

After the plant blooms from February, it is preferable that it gives it a little more sun, although little. During this time you should water only once a week and use a mild biological fertilizer, which will help strengthen our plant.

7. Pruning:

It should be pruned at the beginning of the year, when the leaves begin to recover their green color, in February or March, prune the plant to leave it with an approximate height of 20 cm. In a few weeks the sprouts will be seen, which will serve to decorate your home next Christmas.

We recommend you read:

8. Subscription:

Fertilize Christmas Eve twice a year: the first in February-March, using a growth fertilizer; and in October-November, with a specific flowering fertilizer.

Each week you can add a little bit of soluble fertilizer for irrigation water, for this a fertilizer containing nitrogen is usedbut that never contains ureas.