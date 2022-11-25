In a survey by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation, almost 40 percent of the respondents considered health services to be insufficient.

Municipalities Every second respondent to the Ilmapuntari survey by the Municipal Development Foundation (KAKS) rated elderly services as insufficient. On the other hand, almost 40 percent of the respondents considered the health services to be insufficient.

The most adequate were the municipalities’ sports and sports-related services, which more than 80 percent of the respondents considered fully or somewhat adequate. Three out of four respondents also considered basic schools, upper secondary schools and vocational schools as well as technical services to be at least sufficient.

TWO considers it worth noting that it is the elderly care and health services, which in many previous studies the citizens of the municipality have considered to be the most important services, that are perceived as insufficient.

The results are partly the same as in previous similar studies in 2012 and 2018. However, the view of the adequacy of care for the elderly has weakened all the time, and of health services especially since 2018. Satisfaction with the technical services of the municipalities, on the other hand, has steadily increased since 2012.

The Ilmapuntari survey was carried out by Kantar TNS. It interviewed more than a thousand people at the beginning of October. The margin of error of the results at the level of the entire material is at its largest just under three percentage points in each direction.