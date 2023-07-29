A new partnership under the banner of sustainability and solidarity is kicking off for Nissan Italia which has announced the start of a journey alongside ACLI Roma aps to promote these values ​​by involving the employees of the Italian division of the Japanese brand. The collaboration has taken the name of “Care Sharing, put solidarity into circulation” and sees support for communities by providing for various initiatives, including the solidarity dinner with the most needy and the food collection that kicked off the humanitarian support process .

The projects of Nissan and ACLI Rome

In July, the employees of Nissan Italia created “Il paniere che serve”, or the collection of foodstuffs, for personal and household hygiene, carried out as part of the Rome ACLI program “The food that serves ”. The goods, intended for families and fragile people, were packaged on the basis of tailor-made baskets, with attention to the needs of children, adolescents and the elderly, but also to food intolerances.

A load of solidarity

Over 300 kg of food and about 100 liters of hygiene and personal and home care products collected in a month, for a total of over 40 parcels packaged at the Nissan Italia headquarters in Capena and delivered to the Chapel of Santa Maria Assunta of Idroscalo in Ostia, to the poor families of the neighbourhood, thanks to a team effort between company employees and volunteers from the ACLI of Rome who have been welcoming these families for some time in their support activities.

Nissan Townstar is also on the field

The strong point of the initiative was the ability to promote circularity between solidarity and sustainability. In fact, the parcels were taken to their destination aboard a 100% electric Nissan Townstar Van with the intention of launching the zero-emission charity initiative. Other collaborations designed for the environmental redevelopment of urban areas and spaces in the Municipality of Rome will follow during the year with sustainable vehicles made available by Nissan.