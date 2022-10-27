Care services | The brutality of Attendo’s dismissals surprised the health directors – “It’s not a good way to manage things”

Care service giant Attendo has terminated most of its care service contracts. It is not the only care service company that has come up with the same way to raise their fees.

In welfare areas we wonder about the care companies’ decision to terminate the contracts of nursing homes for the elderly.

The care service giant Attendo said on Wednesday that it had terminated most of the contracts of nursing homes for the elderly in Finland in July-September due to the new nursing staffing.

Attendo said in its interim report that it wants to renegotiate the contracts of municipalities and municipal associations so that their terms are “sustainable” for the company.

Attendo is Finland’s leading provider of care services.

Care contracts have also been terminated by other providers of care services. The phenomenon affects the whole country.

The background of the price hikes by care companies is at least the new caregiver rationing law, which comes into effect at the beginning of April, with the purpose of securing a sufficient number of caregivers for care services. From April 1, 2023, the ratio is 0.65 nurses and from December 1, 2023, 0.7 nurses.

“Surprise, it amazes – and frankly, it also makes you angry,” says the director of the area of ​​services for the elderly Mervi Koski From the welfare area of ​​Northern Ostrobothnia. There, Attendo’s dismissals concern the care contracts of more than 530 elderly people.

Koski says that the layoffs came out of the blue. The welfare area had indeed prepared to tender the care contracts from the beginning of April next year, when the new Caregiver Sizing Act will enter into force.

The contracts terminated now expire at the end of the current year.

“The increases are such that we cannot accept them,” says Koski about Attendo’s demands.

Care companies have also terminated contracts in Satakunta. In addition to Attendo, there are also other companies that have been terminated, such as Esperi Care and Mehiläinen.

Social and health director of the Satakunta welfare area Sari Rantanen says that the contract terminations concern a “considerable part” of the welfare area’s care services.

“We had prepared for the negotiations, but the brutality of the procedures surprised us. I expected that the agreement would have been reached even without layoffs”, says Rantanen.

“It’s not a good way to handle things,” sums up his thoughts, the director of health and social services in Pirkanmaa’s welfare area Taru Kuosmanen.

In Pirkanmaa, in addition to Attendo, Mainiokodit and some smaller operators have terminated care contracts.

Kuosmanen says that he knew how to expect price increases from providers of care services, but the contract terminations were a nasty surprise just when the new welfare areas are about to start at the turn of the year.

“Yes, this is a sad way of handling things in a situation where many other changes are coming. I understand some of the reasons behind the price increases, but I still get the feeling that the changing situation is being used for good here as well.”

Kuosmanen can’t yet say what kind of dent the price increases will mean to the economy of the Pirkanmaa welfare area.

“The negotiations are just at the beginning. However, we are talking about significant proposals for price increases of even more than 20 percent.”

The care contracts terminated in Pirkanmaa concern about 400 residential places.

Satakunta Sari Rantanenka, the social and health director of the welfare area, cannot yet say what kind of increases are planned.

“Negotiations are just beginning and at a sensitive stage. However, it is clear that we are in a difficult situation. The money is not enough even now.”

However, Rantanen is confident that an agreement will eventually be reached.

“Yes, that is certainly the goal of all parties.”

Where does the welfare area get the money for new contracts if its own funds are not enough?

“Well, it’s these political decisions,” says Rantanen.

Northern Ostrobothnia in the welfare area, negotiations with Attendo have already started, and they will continue next week.

According to Mervi Koske, director of the area of ​​services for the elderly, the negotiations have taken place “in a very good spirit”.

“You don’t have to worry about the elderly going to heaven. We have ways.”

Taru Kuosmanen, director of health and social security of the Pirkanmaa welfare area, also wants to reassure the customers and their families affected by the layoffs.

“However, our current contracts have a notice period of six months. The matter is taken care of. No one is left without a place to care.”

