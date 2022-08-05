Jaap Ronald Blom, general practitioner in Hattem, has been unable to register patients for more than three weeks at the outpatient surgery department of the hospital in his region: the Isala in Zwolle. The ward is closed for non-emergency patients. The vascular surgeons announced this in a short letter to all general practitioners in the region. The ‘police top’ will last until at least mid-August. Blom has seen the waiting lists increase in the hospital for a while, partly due to corona and staff failure. He understands: “They can’t break iron with their hands, it just cracks in healthcare. Still: an outpatient stop of more than a month, I have never experienced that before.”

Summer, when many staff go on vacation, is always a struggle for hospitals. But due to the increasing staff shortage, the extra pressure on hospitals due to corona, the high absenteeism and the catch-up care that has not yet been completed, things will come to a standstill in various hospitals this summer.

This week, the Medisch Spectrum Twente decided not to admit new patients to any nursing ward for the time being. Anyone who enters the emergency room is (if this is medically justified) taken to another hospital. And the LangeLand in Zoetermeer, the only hospital in the city, made a special decision: it closes the doors of the emergency room three days a week, until October.

Bart Berden, director of the Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg and chairman of the regional partnership of acute care, is himself most impressed by a message he received from the Dutch Healthcare Authority: for five weeks now, the number of hospitals that are still decreasing. can provide all planable care within the agreed maximum terms. That percentage went from more than half of the hospitals to 43 percent. This concerns, for example, eye surgery or hip replacement. “So almost sixty percent does not succeed,” says Berden, who is also chairman of the partnership of hospitals in Brabant. “That is a very important signal. It is exceptional that so many hospitals are still unable to treat certain patients.” Berden also notices the crowds in his ‘own’ hospital. Some patients have been waiting for surgery for three-quarters of a year.

Sickness absence to 8.2 percent

The persistent absenteeism due to illness plays a major role in the crowds in every hospital. “Nationally, absenteeism is 8.2 percent, still very high,” says Berden. “For corona, 5 percent was normal. Company doctors see that people will feel bad about the hectic pace of the corona waves for a long time to come.”

What also plays a role this summer, says Berden, is the corona occupation. A total of 839 beds are occupied in the Netherlands. “In an absolute sense, that doesn’t amount to much,” says Berden, but “relatively, it is quite serious. Healthcare has always been tightly organized and now we can hardly take it anymore unless we come to a tipping pointand then everything gets disrupted.”

“Every summer it’s a bit of a struggle, but now with a small disturbance it already gets stuck,” said David Baden, president of the Association of Emergency Medicine Physicians.

The closure of the LangeLand emergency room is due to too few doctors in his discipline, according to Baden there is a shortage of 600 emergency room doctors. He understands the decision. “If you really can’t do it anymore, it’s good to choose quality. But it does mean something: patients have to travel longer, and surrounding hospitals are getting even busier.”

Before corona it also occasionally happened that a department closed, but Baden had never experienced that before. “Corona may also have changed something that hospitals are now deciding: we protect the staff and make the ultimate decision.”

The hectic pace in hospitals is exacerbated by the busyness of home care, nursing homes, general practitioners and rehabilitation clinics. Hospital director Berden is most concerned about nursing homes. “We can say: we are limiting the influx. It is much more difficult for nursing homes. They are engaging family in large numbers.”

Out newspaper investigation AD appeared last month that various nursing institutions ask the family to shower their loved one themselves or to put on the compression stockings. “Such calls are increasingly urgent,” says Berden. “It’s not like: if you don’t have anything to do anyway.”

Recurring phenomenon

Closed wards in hospitals will be a recurring phenomenon in the coming years, it is expected, due to the aging population and the increase in the number of chronically ill. “This is not something that Dutch healthcare will easily solve, citizens will be disappointed more often,” says Berden. “We just feel in our gut that this is a long-term problem.”

This is also expected by David Jongen, director of Zuyderland, a large hospital with locations in Sittard and Heerlen. “The demand for care from the patient is so bizarrely high. When I ask for analyzes of why this is, a common thread is missing. Most of them are elderly.”

To tackle the problem, he tries to “turn all the knobs at once”. Boy: “Recruit, recruit, recruit, train, train, train.”

And maybe a little creativity will help: just like at the HMC in The Hague, a team of nurses from Indonesia, India and the Philippines will start at Zuyderland in October. They have work experience in a hospital, a college education, and a solid Dutch language course. Boy: “That’s very exciting. If that goes well, I really hope to be able to close gaps with it.”