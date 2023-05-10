The healthcare offer for transgender people is not well matched to the demand. That offer is now concentrated in specialist gender care, which focuses on medical treatment, while many transgender people need to explore their gender identity. They are now caught in the ‘trap’ of specialist care, while they should also be able to go to general practitioners and regular mental health care. The rest of society, such as schools, should also have more knowledge of gender diversity. “Specialist care cannot solve the lack of social acceptance.”

Researchers from Radboud University and Radboud university medical center write this in their report My gender, whose concern?, an investigation into the strong increase in the number of registrations at the gender outpatient clinics. This study was commissioned by the Ministry of Health and should help to better match the supply of transgender care with the demand.

Currently, transgender care still has to deal with long waiting lists that run up to two and sometimes three years. Many transgender people have expressed their dissatisfaction with protests in recent years. The Radboud researchers advocate both investments in gender care and in social acceptance.

Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) supports that ‘two-track policy’, writes he on Tuesday evening to the House of Representatives. He does emphasize that there are “limits” to expanding the range of care. “After all, we are dealing with a shortage of healthcare personnel across the board and we must prevent the expansion of the healthcare offer for one group at the expense of the healthcare offer for another.”

With regard to the social ‘track’, Kuipers refers to the Emancipation Memorandum 2022-2025 of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, which supports Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSAs) in schools, initiatives in sports and health care and rainbow municipalities, among other things.

Interest group Transgender Network Netherlands (TNN) endorses the recommendations in the study, says director Elise van Alphen: “It does not necessarily have to be the specialists who provide care.” TNN policy advisor Sophie Schers says: “Transgender care should not solve the problems of a lack of knowledge elsewhere.” They want the KNMG doctors’ federation to speed up with a guideline for general practitioner care for gender diverse people.

Acceptance

Until now, the explosive increase in demand for transgender care, at home and abroad, was explained by the increased acceptance and visibility of transgender people and better quality of transgender care, but proper research was lacking. The Nijmegen researchers now conclude that the increase can be explained by a complex interplay of factors, at an individual and social level. For this they based themselves on existing theories about identity formation, focus groups with about a hundred participants, and an analysis of (social) media over the past ten years.

Due to the complexity, a clear answer is not forthcoming. For example, it is not known whether there are more transgender people than before, due to a lack of historical figures, the researchers write. However, transgender people have become much more visible in recent decades, so that others can recognize themselves again. An increased acceptance and availability of words has contributed to their ability to express themselves. That also has a downside. “The visibility makes transgender people extra vulnerable,” says Sophie Schers of TNN.

In a parallel study The consultancy Strategies in Regulated Markets (SiRM) estimates the number of trans people in the Netherlands at 180,000, about 1 percent of the population. At the moment, almost 7,000 of them are on the waiting list. The male-to-female ratio is about equal, but when it comes to the demand for psychological care, young people raised as girls are in the majority.

The Radboud researchers explain this skewed relationship on the basis of existing gender norms. According to them, it is more socially acceptable to experiment with masculinity as a girl, and they are therefore more likely to seek help. Until the beginning of this century, people who were born as boys were in the majority, because trans women were more visible in the media.

Theories that gender dysphoria suddenly arises through social media or friends, which also sounded in the House of Representatives, are not confirmed by the researchers. Minister Kuipers also seems to refer to this in his letter to parliament: “The cabinet is concerned that the increased visibility of transgender and non-binary people is regularly used to deny their existence or to dismiss it as a hype.” This “harms the mental well-being” of these people.

Based on four future scenarios, SiRM shows that a (temporary) increase in the range of specialist care is needed to eliminate the waiting lists. It is striking that the health insurers withdrew from the sounding board group in the final phase of the study. ZonMw, which commissioned the studies, calls this attitude “worrying”.