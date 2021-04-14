The Care Prices plan, extended this week by the Government, will have in its new stage some 670 products. The new list came with prices 4.8% higher than the previous one. Even so, in several cases, the values ​​that must be “frozen” until July 12 represent real offers.

The Secretary of Commerce usually insists that the official intention is not that the items on the list necessarily have the lowest price in the gondola, but rather establish “references“in each area.

However, many times what ends up happening is that the product of the agreement actually results much cheaper than all your competition.

In milks, for example, today the agreed options can cost up to a 38% less what others. In noodles, a 43% less. In yerba, 47%. And in some fruits and vegetables the possible savings reaches 60%.

This is due to the fact that, in successive quarterly renewals, the “care” product is usually authorized price increases that are always lower than those applied to similar items outside the agreement. With which, with the months, the gap is widening.

With the new listing in sight, Clarion made this Tuesday a survey in supermarkets to detect which are the “cares” that most it will be convenient to search on the shelves from now on.

That is, those who start the new stage with the greatest relative delay in its value, always considering the new price list for the AMBA (Capital and the GBA). Here are 10 of them that today represent real “bargains”.

1. Canale noodles for 500 grams: $ 44.40

The agreement included the spaghetti, the noodles, the ringlets and the elbows of that brand. At that price, it will be hard to find cheaper options on the shelf.

If you analyze the noodles, for example, today the Moltos are at $ 54.10, the Lucchetti $ 56.80, the Knorr at $ 61, the Arcor at $ 72, the Matarazzo at $ 72.70 and those of La Campagnola to $ 79.

In this case, then, choosing the most economical “careful” option will allow you to save up to 43.8%.

2. Yerba mate “Chamigo” for 500 grams: $ 125.70

It is the most economical within Care prices, which also included by $ 141.15 to the Gentle Gaucho Nobility and the Rosamonte Junior, and for $ 158.80 to Amanda. In the gondola of half-kilo herbs, you do not see “sloppy” value less than that.

The Rosamonte Plus, for example, sells for $ 188, the Taragüí at $ 199, the Union at $ 199, the Mañanita at $ 207, the Nobleza Gaucha Selección at $ 224, the Playadito at $ 235 and the Maltese Cross at $ 239.

Thus, by choosing the most economical agreed option, the savings when buying yerba can reach 47%.

3. La Armonía sachet milk for 1 liter: $ 52.95

The agreement included both what is whole (with a fat content of 3%) as the one that comes partially skim (with 1% or 2% fat content).

In comparison, the common sachets of La Serenísima, outside of Precious Care, are sold in the same gondola for $ 74.50.

Therefore, by choosing the option of the agreement, the savings now reach 28.9%.

4. “Apostles” long life milk per 1 liter: $ 61.60

In the new agreement, both the version whole as the partially skim of that brand. There are also the Ilolay, but a $ 70.20; and the Sancor, to $ 73.45.

Outside of the agreement, the liter carton of Tregar sells for $ 68.30, that of Las Tres Chicas for $ 98 and that of La Serenísima for $ 99.80.

In this case, letting yourself be guided by the light blue signs of Care Prices allows you to save up to 38.3%.

5. Long fine rice per 1 kilo: $ 74.10

The agreement included two presentations with the same value: the Apostles and the Primor. Also one Apostles that “does not pass” at $ 87.10 and a Gallo at $ 92.65.

Outside of the agreement, the kilo of long fine rice El Federal is sold at $ 99 and the box from Molinos Ala a $ 135, the same as the Lucchetti. As cheap you can find the Vanguardia brand at $ 82.45.

Thus, with the most economical “careful” option you will be able to save up to 45% in rice.

6. Gran Compra cream cheese for 290 grams: $ 132.50

This spreadable cheese with the stamp of The Serenissima It is the cheapest included in the agreement. In the list there are also options from Milkaut for $ 140.35 and others from Mendicrim for $ 144.40.

Out of the “care”, meanwhile, you can see the La Paulina cream cheese for $ 143.70 and the Casancrem for $ 185.

Compared to other alternatives, with the cheapest option of the agreement it is then possible to save up to 28.3%.

7. Apples in bulk per kilo: $ 110

The agreement includes at that price the variety “commercial“, which is usually the cheapest offered by each supermarket.

The other options cost considerably more expensive this Tuesday. In shops of different chains they offered, for example, the rome for $ 140, the red to $ 199 and some “chosen” by $ 249.

With which, if the apples “cared for” are taken, it is possible to save up to 56%.

8. Bulk tomatoes per kilo: $ 60

Supermarkets must offer some variety of tomato at that price, and those chosen to fulfill this commitment are usually the round, which are generally cheaper than the perita.

Outside of the agreement, at the moment the kilo of round tomato can be seen to $ 129 or even to $ 149. And the experts arrive at $ 155. With which, the agreed option may result up to a 60% cheaper than the rest.

9. Carrot in bulk per kilo: $ 45

The stores of the large AMBA chains must offer carrots at this price until July, which is much lower than those that are usually displayed.

Currently, outside of the agreement, the kilo can be seen in various places at $ 79. With which, with the “careful” alternative, if found, you can save up to a 43%.

10. Swift Kids Sausages for 6 units: $ 77.50

These are the cheapest included in Care Prices. Others that are on the official list are the Patyviena Fun a $ 89.45 and the Vienissima to $ 111.35.

Outside the agreement, meanwhile, more expensive alternatives are seen: the Paladini at $ 106.80, the classic Paty at $ 118, the Lario at $ 119 and the Granja Iris Junior for $ 122.

In this case, choosing the cheapest brand of Care Prices allows you to save up to 36.5%.

The incorporations

With the last renewal, the list of Care Prices added a dozen products, bringing the total to 670.

The most striking addition was a facial mask protective, which will be sold at $ 230 and is added to the specific products against the coronavirus that already had the list, such as gel alcohol (starting at $ 99 for 70 ml), soaps, antibacterial cleansers, and gloves.

Other articles that were added were:

Bags hermetic Zip Bowl, 4 units a $ 150

hermetic Zip Bowl, 4 units a Snacks Low Calorie Gluten Free Smams per 150 grams a $ 65

Low Calorie Gluten Free Smams per 150 grams a Cookies sweet scons 9 de Oro for 180 grams a $ 70

sweet scons 9 de Oro for 180 grams a Burgers Swift 276 grams, 4 units a $ 253

Swift 276 grams, 4 units a Noodles semolina spaghetti 308 for 500 grams to $ 61.06

semolina spaghetti 308 for 500 grams to Provencal Parmigiana for 25 grams a $ 52

The complete list of products for each region can be consulted at www.precioscudados.gob.ar.

