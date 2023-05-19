Unexpected alliances in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Macarena’s kidnapping has put fans of the América Televisión series against the ropes Mike Miller, because he is desperate and does not know where to get money to pay the large ransom that they ask for in exchange for not harming the blonde-haired woman. In fact, the character played by Joaquín de Orbegoso even considered stealing money from Francesca, but everything indicates that desperate times require even more desperate measures. Because? He will ask for help from his sworn enemy, Joel Gonzales.

Claudia Llanos planned the kidnapping of Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There is room in the back”: Mike asks Joel for help

According to a new trailer for chapter 223 of “At the bottom there is room”, Mike will panic and look for Joel. “I need to talk to you urgently,” the green-eyed man is heard saying in the preview.

Although the ‘Care pez’ can’t believe that he has contacted him, he will agree to see him, of course, without knowing the real news. “Now are you going to ask me for advice so you can win the blonde back or how is it? Don’t be an avocado,” says the character from Erick Elera. Given this, Anita Miller’s son replies that Macarena has been kidnapped and ‘Charito’s’ eldest son is shocked.

“AFHS”: why did Claudia Llanos kidnap Macarena?

Claudia Llanos is determined to take revenge on everyone she deems necessary, including Mike. However, she first wants to fill her accounts with money from the Maldini corporation, so she got Diego to insert a USB into Francesca’s computer; However, the chef ended up breaking the device and the villain did not achieve her goal.

Now, under the identity of Beatriz, Llanos has kidnapped Macarena and, for not harming her, he asks for more than 1 million dollars. How will Mike go about getting the amount? The answer would come in the next episode of “AFHS”.