There is a correlation between the chance of survival of very young premature babies and the size of the facility in which they are cared for. It is therefore correct that they can only be cared for by certain clinics. A guest post.

DAt present, the regulations on so-called minimum quantities for the care of very small premature babies are attracting public attention and are the subject of controversial discussion. In the debate, the distribution of roles between the evil closure of clinics and the brave fighters for their preservation is often clear. But it is not that simple.

It’s about 5,000 children a year nationwide who are born weighing less than 1,250 grams. The mortality rate for these small preterm babies is particularly high, and studies show a correlation between the chance of survival and the size of the facility in which they are cared for.