The television host Magaly Medina hopes to shake up show business again with a new ampay.

Expect no less. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Magaly Medina He did not hide his desire to support some celebrity character. As is known, February 14 is celebrated in Peru as the date of love and friendship. In this regard, “Urraca” had no qualms about issuing a warning in the last broadcast of her program. “I would love to support someone for Valentine’s Day, I don’t know, like I have that black soul that everyone says”he stated at the beginning.

“It would be something like Machiavellian, half shady and balloon-piercing, like the witch that I am. Support someone from show business just to ruin February 14, ”she said with a laugh.