Care homes | Nursing home residents began to gain weight up to ten kilos a year – The reports paint a gloomy picture of care for the elderly

HS found out from all nursing homes in Finland what kind of issues the authorities have intervened in in 2020–2022.

Too few caregivers, many falls and too long periods lying in bed. These are examples of the most serious deficiencies that came to light when Helsingin Sanomat reviewed all the control cases initiated by the regional administrative agencies and the control decisions concerning housing services for the elderly from 2019–2022. All private and public nursing homes in Finland are included.

New complaints from care homes for the elderly are now coming to the attention of the supervisory authority at an accelerating rate.

Over the past three years, 1,129 inspections and complaints have been initiated in the regional administrative agencies regarding the elderly care housing service.

The number tells the number of cases of reactive control. Reactive supervision refers to supervision matters, the background of which is both public complaints about the number of personnel, for example, and confidential complaints about individual residents.

Get started the number of customs control cases has almost doubled in a year. There are almost as many of them now as there were during the nursing home crisis of 2019.

“Staff shortage affects all care homes”, says the chief inspector of social care of the Southern Finland Regional Administration Agency Päivi Vainio.

“The increase in inspections and complaints is influenced by people’s greater awareness of the fact that complaints can be reported. In addition, the restrictions of the corona period and bans on meetings spawned a lot of complaints”, adds Vainio.

The number of initiated cases gives a better picture of the current situation than the number of decisions, because the processing of cases can take years.

“Most of all, in the contacts, attention is paid to the number and expertise of the personnel, medical treatment. Complaints about the treatment of the elderly have also increased,” says Vainio.

Since the beginning of January, the responsibility for organizing care services has been in the welfare areas, so they also have an obligation to monitor both the services they organize themselves and their own activities. Avis, on the other hand, monitor how the welfare regions organize the care of the elderly.

of HS under review focused on the years 2020–2022, i.e. what has happened since the nursing home crisis.

Regional administrative agencies made 911 control decisions during these years. Of these, just under a third led to measures. In mid-December, decision-making was in progress for 296 control cases.

When a notification is made about the nursing home, Avis investigate the extent of the problem and make a control decision on the matter. In milder cases, the decision may be that there is no reason to undertake a more detailed investigation or that a written answer is sufficient to clarify the matter. More serious decisions are followed by measures.

Last In recent years, the most serious measure has been the suspension of the operation or the part of it, which is given if the regulations are not effective. There were three such cases in 2020–2022.

One of them was Pietarinpirtti, a nursing home located in Mikkeli. According to Avi, the too small number of nurses caused dangers to patient safety. Basic care could not be taken care of sufficiently.

According to the employees, they were able to take care of the residents’ food and medicine, other care has been at a minimum level. Not all residents were taken to toilets, outdoor activities, exercise activities or saunas for a long time.

The unit lacked basic equipment needed for treatment, such as a blood glucose meter. The staff’s cell phones were broken, so nurse calls didn’t work for years.

According to Avi, Pietarinpirti’s operations have been disorganized and have endangered the safety of patients.

Finally, in September 2021, Avi decided to suspend the operation of Pietarinpirti. Essote, the municipal association of social and health services in Etelä-Savo, took over its operations immediately. Now Essote is part of the Etelä Savo welfare region.

For years 16 of the inspections started during 2020–2022 resulted in an order to correct deficiencies or deficiencies. This is usually preceded by the nursing home’s illegal procedure or endangering the safety of clients. Also, the majority of the regulations were related to undersizing of personnel.

For example, in the Akseli ja Elina short-term care unit located in Jyväskylä, some floors were left unattended at night due to the small number of nurses. According to Hoivakodi, customer safety was ensured with the nightly rounds of the security guard. The avi of Western and Inner Finland stated that the guards cannot participate in caregiving work.

The number of falls also caught the attention of the unit. In January-August 2021, 148 falls were recorded at Akseli and Elina, most of which had occurred without the nurse having seen the client start moving.

“Some of these could probably have been avoided if the staff had known that the customer had left. Some of the falls have been serious and required the calling of first aid and follow-up treatment in the emergency room,” avi’s report states.

Avi ordered the unit to add one new night nurse. In addition, the unit should introduce aids such as door alarms and motion detectors. The defects found in the unit have now been corrected and the control matter has been decided.

Nurses the lack has also contributed to the fact that the elderly have had to stay in bed for an unreasonable amount of time. In the Puiston Tupa nursing home located in Nurmesi, three out of ten elderly people were put to bed as early as 5:30 in the early evening, because there was only one nurse on the evening shift.

The condition of the elderly was such that two caregivers would have been needed to “put them to sleep”, i.e. to change their nightgowns and put them to bed. The elderly had to stay in bed until two nurses came on the morning shift.

Hoivakoti’s explanation was that the clients can’t sit still for long. According to the nursing home, they also sleep in their day clothes at night, because they do not have separate nightwear.

According to Eastern Finland’s opinion, the fact that there is only one person on duty at times seriously threatens the safety of the residents. The situation is also complicated by the fact that the nursing home shares staff with another unit of Siu sote.

In January 2021, avi ordered that Puiston Tuva must have its own staff. Hoivakoti has since corrected the shortcomings of its operation and the supervision has come to an end.

Order a milder action is a warning, which the avi has issued in 55 control cases during the previous three years.

For example, the health service company Humana Kotikylä Kaske’s nursing home in Pihtiputaa received a notice because the blood sugar of a resident with diabetes was not measured for months.

In addition, many of the care home’s clients had put on a lot of weight, up to ten kilos a year. The reason for gaining weight was considered to be the wrong portion size and plate design.

In its decision in November 2021, the Council of Western and Western Finland states that deficiencies in the treatment and monitoring of basic diseases have seriously endangered the safety of residents.

Note also led the operation of Särkänkodi located in Orivede. It is an operational unit of the city of Tampere.

During Avi’s inspection visit in July 2021, serious deficiencies were revealed in the nursing home. The deficiencies were related to, among other things, the number of personnel, the lack of employees with medical licenses, the management of the operational unit, medical treatments, and the implementation of self-monitoring.

During the inspection visit, it became apparent that for four customers, the hygiene overalls are used around the clock, and for one customer, the round-the-clock use of the hygiene overalls had already continued for almost two years. Hygiene coveralls are long-legged coveralls with a zipper on the back. It aims to prevent the elderly from being able to undress and take off the diaper themselves.

According to Avi, the use of hygiene coveralls is a restrictive measure, the use of which must be agreed upon with the doctor and relatives.

In its decision in September 2021, the Regional Council of Western and Western Finland states that using hygienic overalls around the clock is against the customer’s basic and human rights. According to the report provided by Hoivakoti, the use of hygiene coveralls against the instructions has been addressed immediately after the inspection visit.