Care guarantee Vatt: A seven-day care guarantee is unrealistic

According to Vatti, the government’s proposal has not taken sufficient account of the shortage of health care workers and the amount of additional funding.

State Vatt Economic Research Center criticizes the government’s proposal for a seven-day care guarantee in primary health care as unrealistic.

According to Vatti, the proposal does not take sufficient account of the shortage of health care workers and the amount of additional funding.

According to the research institute, the aim of the presentation is good, as it would promote equality of the population, reduction of health and well-being inequalities, as well as access to care and patient safety.

The aim of the presentation is to have unhurried treatment within a week. The care guarantee would cover both physical and mental problems. Now you have access to emergency care in three months.

Major The obstacle to a seven-day care guarantee is a shortage of health workers, according to Vatt.

Already in 2019, almost 25,000 workers remained unpaid in the social services sector, and labor shortages have worsened.

According to Vatt, the shortage of nurses and community nurses should be addressed, among other things, by raising wages and improving working conditions.

Also primary health care management should be improved and more doctors trained.

“The shortage of doctors is reflected in vacancies in health centers, staff turnover due to the use of temporary staff, high salaries and thus higher costs to society,” concludes the specialist researchers. Tanja Saxell and Markku Siikanen.

According to Vatt, eliminating the labor shortage will require significantly more money to be spent on primary health care.

The government has estimated the cost pressure to be 9–10 percent after the entry into force of the reform in 2023–2025, but it is impossible to assess the reliability of the calculations.

“Reform it is impossible to assess the financial effects and changes in, for example, the need for labor, because the government’s proposal does not show exactly how the effects have been calculated. The research evidence has not been sufficiently utilized in the rationale for the reform either, ”said Saxell and Siikanen.

The tightening of the care guarantee is scheduled to take place on 1 April 2023, ie almost at the same time as the welfare area reform.

According to Vatti, two such major reforms should not be carried out at the same time, but the care guarantee reform should be phased in over time and region.