Care for the elderly Valvira’s supervision of Esperi Care’s nursing homes, which began with the care bail, will end

Hoivakohu last year led to the hiring of more than two thousand new employees in the company.

13.10. 13:42

Valvira end nationwide supervision of the care company Esperi Care. It lasted almost a year and a half and affected all the units of the care company.

An exceptional supervision order was issued in April 2019 under the Social Services Act to eliminate deficiencies and grievances identified in the company’s operations.

Among other things, the nursing homes had too few nursing staff, and they also found a lack of basic care and nursing.

At that time, Valvira, the Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency, included Esperi Care in a comprehensive investigation because there had been so many reports of maladministration.

Previously, in January 2019, Valvira was already suspended Esperi Caren Hoivakoti Ulrika’s operations in Kristiinankaupunki. The regional government agency had tried to get corrections to its operations through its inspections, but to no avail.

In its decision to end the supervision, Valvira states that Esperi Caren has taken measures to improve the quality of services.

CEO of Esperi Caren Stefan Wentjärvi says the company is now striving for quality instead of growth. According to the company’s press release, it has changed its growth strategy to investments in staff and quality of care.

Company says it has recruited 2,055 new employees during 2019. It says that it has increased the working time used to manage the people in charge of the units by a period corresponding to the addition of about 90 new supervisors at the Group level.

Esperi Care has also begun to negotiate with the municipalities on the sizing of nurses that is needed for the good care of the residents.

“We measure our success today in many ways and want to be transparent. Last spring, we published a responsibility report for the first time in the history of Esper, ”says Wentjärvi in ​​the company’s press release.

Esperi Caren after the incident in the spring of 2019 came up numerous nursing homes of different actors, where staff shortages had compromised the quality of care.

Another nursing home, Attendo, said at the time it had slowed the pace of opening new nursing homes to focus on the quality of existing ones.