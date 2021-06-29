Care for the elderly Valvira will end supervision of the care company Attendo, although there are still “worrying” shortcomings in operations, especially in southern Finland

According to Valvira’s lawyer, Attendo still has problems with staff adequacy and permanence.

Social and health care The licensing and supervision agency Valvira has terminated the nationwide supervision of the care company Attendo, Valvira says in its decision.

Valvira’s lawyer Reija Kaupin According to.

At the time, Valvira required Attendo to ensure that customers’ sovereignty was maintained and that there were sufficient personnel in relation to the need for services, and to develop self-monitoring, management and the work of local supervisors and pharmacovigilance.

Attendo went public in 2019 when its operations and those of another care company, Esperi Caren, revealed major deficiencies in patient safety.

Read more: Authorities ordered the suspension of the Attendo nursing home, which started in Alavus in January – The unit has killed six residents in less than a month, the reasons are being clarified

Read more: Attendo Director of the Nursing Home Crisis: Nursing services for the elderly have not kept pace with developments

Read more: Valvira’s supervision of Esperi Care’s nursing homes, which began in the care court, will end

Valvira has received a detailed report from Attendo on how efforts have been made to remedy the deficiencies.

Shop notes, however, that there are still regional and inter – regional differences in Attendo ‘s operations.

Problems have been identified especially in the area of ​​the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency. In its release, Valvira describes the situation in Southern Finland as worrying, according to surveillance data.

“There are shortcomings, for example, in ensuring the adequacy and permanence of staff. It would be important to have enough established personnel, ”Kauppi says.

According to him, it is difficult to state a single reason for staff turnover and availability.

“In part, these may be challenges for the entire care industry and the corona pandemic. However, it is more likely that there will be a change of job when there are shortcomings in management, inadequacy in the operating culture or work cannot be carried out in accordance with professional ethical obligations. ”

Positive Kauppi raises, for example, self-monitoring, which has been developed to be more participatory. In addition, both customers and their relatives have been consulted more on management.

According to Valvira’s press release, the restrictions on customers’ right to self-determination now correspond to the agency’s order. Medication safety has also improved.

Although Attendo has achieved the 2020 targets set in 2020, Valvira says that it is monitoring the development of its operations with municipalities, regional government agencies and Attendo itself.

In addition, there are ongoing local monitoring issues that Valvira is monitoring.