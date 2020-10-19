Care for the elderly The entry of the coronavirus into a care home in Vaasa is still a mystery – Valvira’s CEO: Infections do not always indicate a fault in the facility

Eight of the nine residents in the main house of a nursing home for the elderly with intellectual disabilities became ill with the coronavirus.

Vaasa The source of coronavirus infections in the care home of the Kårkulla Consortium of Municipalities in Sundom is still a mystery.

“I can’t answer that yet,” says the executive director of the consortium Otto Domars.

Area Manager Christian Palmberg The Vaasa Central Hospital confirmed on Monday that eight of the nine residents of the nursing home in Sundom had been infected with the coronavirus.

In a nursing home has been found in addition, about half of the 18 workers are infected with the virus. In addition, one resident of a nursing home infected with the virus has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said last week that in about half of the infections detected in Finland, the source of the infection has remained unclear. Most of the unclear infections were reported in the Helsinki and Uusimaa and Vaasa hospital districts.

Sundomin the nursing home is a senior home for the elderly with intellectual disabilities. According to Domars, the sufferers have lived in the main building, which has apartments for nine people.

The Kårkulla Consortium of Municipalities comprises 33 Swedish-speaking and bilingual municipalities. Members can purchase housing services from their residents.

According to Domars, the sick workers have been replaced by deputies.

“It hasn’t been easy, it’s been challenging. They have come from other units. ”

Social- and the Department of Health was told on Monday that the government had assessed, among other recommendations, the need to make recommendations also related to services for at-risk groups, but has concluded that THL has already issued the necessary guidance.

“That is, there was no need for a recommendation from the government at this stage,” says the consulting official Satu Karppanen in an email response.

For example, the THL instructed last week that although the length of coronary virus quarantine has been reduced from 14 to 10 days, the recommendation remains that the quarantine and isolation period prescribed by an infectious disease physician for care unit residents should still be two weeks.

Vaasa the hospital district announced on Monday that there are 22 new coronavirus infections in its area compared to Sunday morning. About half of those infected are from Vaasa. Since the spring, more than 800 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the Vaasa Hospital District.

Ilkka-Pohjalainen was the first to report on the disease group in the Kårkulla care home last week.

Corona epidemic The spread to nursing homes has been a concern of Valvira and regional government agencies since the spring, says Valvira’s CEO Markus Henriksson. Social care housing services are home to the elderly, the mentally handicapped and mental health and substance abuse rehabilitators who are in a vulnerable position.

“Any action taken to prevent the corona epidemic from spreading or accelerating will also protect these most vulnerable,” says Henriksson.

Henriksson does not yet know the details of the situation in the Kårkulla nursing home. However, according to him, it is not conceivable that finding a covid19 infection in a nursing home would automatically mean that someone had made a mistake.

“Even with proper action, coronary infection can occur. And if an elderly person gets a crown and dies in a nursing home, that too can happen with proper and good care. ”

In addition, the goal of absolutely avoiding coronary deaths in the elderly could lead to inappropriate treatment and increased suffering if an already very poor elderly person is transferred to, for example, a hospital intensive care unit, even if there is no benefit to treatment.

Henriksson points out that age or any particular underlying disease is not in itself a reason to refrain from any treatment.

Geriatric however, the planning and organization of visits to nursing homes must now be particularly careful, Henriksson recalls.

“At the same time, the individual’s right to self-determination and protection from infections must be taken into account.”

In the summer, a variety of ways were found for the safe organization of nursing home visits. Now we need to think about new ways, because when the weather gets cold, for example, outdoor meetings are no longer possible for everyone or everywhere.

Of the 350 covid-19 deaths reported in Finland by Monday, 43 percent have occurred in round-the-clock units in social care, such as nursing homes.