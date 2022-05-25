Care for the elderly Several seniors are waiting for a nursing home for more than the time allowed by law

More than half of the municipalities or associations of municipalities surveyed start the calculation of the waiting period only after a positive service decision, when it should start from the submission of the application.

Several the elderly have to wait in a nursing home for more than the time allowed by law, says Hyvinvointila HALI ry. According to the law, a place for enhanced service housing must be provided no later than three months after the matter is initiated.

According to the organisation’s report, just over half of the municipalities or associations of municipalities surveyed will only start calculating the waiting period after a positive service decision, when it should start submitting the application.

“Municipalities will start counting the queuing time at the wrong time to be able to show that the location for enhanced service housing will be arranged within three months. However, the waiting time does not include the time it takes to start the process or assess the need for services, ”says Arja Laitinen, Director of HALI, in the organisation’s press release.

The survey included 29 municipalities or associations of municipalities and covered an area of ​​80 municipalities. Data on waiting times are from 2019 to 2021.

HALI says it is concerned about the realization of the rights of the elderly, as the different billing methods of the municipalities reduce the ability of customers to understand and claim their rights.