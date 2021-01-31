Care for the elderly Anne Sipinen’s mother, who lives in a nursing home, had an accident during the corona spring, which is why she never walks again – HS gathers experiences from the Korona time in nursing homes

According to regional government agencies, in 2020 a total of about 230 complaints concerning the care of the elderly were filed. Anne Sipinen also did so when her mother had a serious accident in a nursing home.

March On the 30th of 2020 Anne Sipisen mother fell.

Osteoporosis and memory, weakened by illness mother had been living in Kuopio nursing home Attendo Kallio At the court for half a year, when her daughter who lives in Helsinki he received a phone call.

“The nurse of the nursing home said that her mother had fallen from her chair and been taken by ambulance to Kuopio University Hospital. He added that the mother will probably be brought back to the nursing home at night and promised to call. There was never a call, ”says Sipinen.

It turned out that Sipinen’s mother had a broken hip and shoulder.

The accident had fatal consequences: due to the accident, Sipinen’s mother ended up in the ward of Harjula Hospital and never walks again.

HS has not interviewed Sipinen’s mother for this story because of her memory disorder. For the same reason, HS does not say his name.

Sipisen fear and anxiety quickly made room for anger.

He had long had the feeling that sooner or later something like this would happen inside the walls of the nursing home.

In March 2020, the coronavirus epidemic in Finland had worsened considerably and rapidly. The doors of Sipinen’s mother’s nursing home were closed to relatives and Uusimaa was closed. Due to the isolation, the relatives living in the service house could not be seen.

Sipinen relied on the information told to him.

Anne On the night of Sipinen’s mother’s accident, the elderly in the nursing home were eating dinner. Sipinen’s mother stayed at the Dining Table for a while as the nurses set out to help the other elderly. When he returned, one of the nurses found his mother lying on the floor.

Supervisor of the City of Kuopio Kauko Pursiainen does not comment on an individual case, but says accidents and falls occur in nursing homes for the elderly.

“Of course, nothing serious happens in all cases.”

According to regional government agencies, in 2020 a total of about 230 complaints concerning the care of the elderly were filed. Not all accidents are complained to the city – Sipinen did.

In addition, he has lodged a complaint with the Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland, a claim for compensation with Attendo, a criminal report for dropping a report to the Eastern Finland Police Department and another criminal report. The police in Eastern Finland do not suspect a crime.

At the end of January 2021, the siblings still lodged a complaint with the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

In Sipinen’s opinion, this is not the case. In his view, there has been an abandonment that has caused a permanent and serious injury.

“The city should take responsibility for what happened. Our mother was not in a contractual relationship with Attendo for care, but with the city. ”

Care company Attendo does not comment on information about individual customers.

HS has seen Attendo’s written response to a claim for compensation made by relatives. In it, Attendo emphasizes that it “was a nasty accident not due to Attendo’s negligence”. According to Attendo, the mother has gone for a walk.

According to Sipinen, it is not possible because the mother could only move in a wheelchair or supported by a rollator. Sipinen says that his mother needs help even going to the bathroom.

In addition, according to Attendo, relatives have been urged in November 2019 to buy hip pants to prevent hip fractures. According to Sipinen, this is not true.

HS has also seen an inspection report on the nursing home of the city of Kuopio from April 2020. According to it, the city checked the caregiver’s sizing of the nursing home for the last three weeks of March. The dimension of the nursing home in question at that time was 0.57 caregivers per customer of enhanced service housing and 0.3 per customer of service housing. The dimensioning met the recommendations of the time.

On the other hand, the audit report emphasizes that “This is a reminder that, despite the urgency, taking care of customer safety is the core function of a nursing home. Supervision should have been taken more carefully after the dining situation in that dayroom. “

Sipisen The 88-year-old mother has been diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease, Lewy body disease.

When Anne Sipinen visits her mother, she always has one of her four dwarf schnauzers with her. “My memory-sick mother is a dog man, on a clear day he always asks something about dogs.”­

Sipinen is well acquainted with his mother’s ability to function, because before moving to a nursing home, he cared for his mother together with his three siblings in their childhood home in Kuopio. In addition, the mother received home care allowance.

For the first three years, living at home worked, but the mother’s illness progressed slowly.

Before Mom walked with the cane, soon she was sitting in a wheelchair. Due to illness, the other half of the body did not work and the mother could no longer turn the chair to the right. She needed more help, but it was not possible to get more home care support.

In October 2019, the mother moved to Attendo Kalliohovi, which provides round-the-clock care for the elderly. The city of Kuopio had provided a place for the mother.

The place looked promising. The area was lush and located in familiar landscapes.

Nearly every day one of the siblings went to see the mother. They quickly began to notice shortcomings and omissions in the mother’s care.

Already at the door of his mother’s room, the smell of feces greeted him.

Sipinen says that in the autumn of 2019, the mother almost invariably lay in bed in her own stool.

The mother had already used a safety strap during home care, through which help could be alerted. . However, the nursing home was not immediately given to the mother. For the first time, the siblings demanded a bracelet for their mother.

“The bracelet came, but when my little brother went to visit, the mother was in the stool again, meaning she hadn’t received an alarmed toilet help for herself. When my brother tested the bracelet, he found it to be broken. We made sure our mother got a new, functional bracelet. ”

Regional Director and Contingency Director for Eastern and Central Finland Tuija Haatainen Attendo generally says that security arrangements in nursing homes vary depending on the resident. For example, not everyone is automatically given a safety strap.

After receiving a working bracelet, the mother’s diapers were no longer in the stools every time.

Sipinen continues that sometimes the mother already had early nightwear on. The siblings were also worried about whether the mother would get enough food.

Once, Sipi became a nurse in the hallway of the nursing home, telling her mother to cry hysterically. The nurse did not know the reason.

In the room, Sipinen’s mother tried to eat borscht.

“There were so big pieces of beetroot in the soup that my mother didn’t even get them in a spoon.”

In December On Sunday, Sipinen was on his way from Helsinki to Kuopio. His mother had been complaining of a cracked tooth for some time.

“Attendo had been promised to take care of dental matters. When the matter had not been dealt with by December, I booked an appointment with a private dental practice. ”

“On the way, a dental hygienist commissioned by Attendo’s nursing home called me and claimed that my mother’s mouth was fine.”

However, Sipinen took his mother to the dentist because he had already booked an appointment. At the dentist, the doctor patched a hole in the mother’s tooth – and brushed the mother’s teeth because they hadn’t been washed.

Attendon Haatainen says that all residents of nursing homes are covered by outpatient health care, and dental matters are mainly handled at the reception.

Sipisen According to him, no intact wheelchair was found for the mother in the nursing home during October – November, so she went to find out about it at the city’s aid loan office. It was reported that Attendo had already checked in a new wheelchair under Sipinen’s mother’s social security number.

Attendon Haatainen commented in general that wheelchairs should not be confused in nursing homes.

“Those customers who have their own wheelchairs use theirs. In addition, nursing homes may have shared chairs. ”

According to Sipinen, he never received a direct answer from Attendo about the fate of the chair, and it was never clear to him to whom the chair was eventually given.

“After that, we announced that we were looking for a new nursing home for my mother.”

New place however, did not have time to be found before the March accident.

After the accident, Sipinen’s mother was cut.

Since the summer, Sipinen and his siblings have been able to see their mother again at Harjula Hospital. The treatment is good.

“The care there has been good, the caregivers work hard at heart despite the urgency and are honest with us. Mom always has clean clothes and sheets. ”

Hundreds of hours have sunk into the paperwork of finding out about my mother’s affairs.

Two things have helped me cope with the paperwork: sibling help and support and a strong desire to hold someone accountable.

Anne Sipinen and her siblings have filed a complaint about her mother’s accident with the City of Kuopio and the Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland, a claim for compensation with Attendo, a criminal report about being thrown at the Eastern Finland Police Department and another criminal report. At the end of January 2021, the siblings still lodged a complaint with the Parliamentary Ombudsman.­

