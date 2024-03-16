The departure of Raul Espinoza, comedian known as Care Chancho, mourned the Peruvian artistic environment this Monday, March 11. The comedian's son was in charge of confirming the fact through his social networks. On his Facebook account, the young man expressed an emotional message to his father. Now, in the recent edition of 'The blowout of the Chola' An emotional tribute was made to the remembered member of the TV program that the traveling comedians had in the 90s.

How did Kike Suero and Nabito remember the comedian Care Chancho?

Chanchito Jr., son of comedian Raúl Espinoza, was invited to 'El reventonazo de la Chola' to participate in a tribute after the departure of his father. Although he tried to hold back his tears, he could not help but get emotional when remembering his mother and remembered it in the middle of a moving moment.

“I feel sad for my teacher's departure. He didn't want me to be a comedian, but I insisted so much because I like to make people laugh (…). But, as they say, the show has to continue,” he said.

For its part, Kike Suero He could not be oblivious to the subject and gave emotional words: “(They put up) the images of my colleagues, many of whom have already left. We have to continue with what we know how to do: entertain you with great affection. Really, thank you, Care Chancho, Lonchera, Tripa, Tornillo, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be your friend. Thank you for everything,” she said with a broken voice.

What connection did Care Chancho and Nabito have?

In the humorous space of Ernesto Pimentel, each of the cast members was given the opportunity to mention how they remember Raúl Espinoza after his heartfelt departure. Jhon Sandoval, known as Nabito, was one of those who spoke in front of the cameras and, in a moving moment, revealed that he was his uncle.

“We are cousins ​​(with Chanchito Jr.), my mother is the sister of my uncle (Raúl Espinoza). I told him everything I had to say in life, but I will always remember him,” he said, visibly affected.

Who was the comedian Care Chancho?

Raul Espinozabetter known in the entertainment world as Care Chancho, became famous in Peru during the 1990s and 2000s thanks to his work with the traveling comedians group. This group of artists made a name for themselves on Peruvian television for their urban humor.

He was born in Huancayo and moved to Lima when he was 5 years old. His first jobs were as a shoe shiner, waiter and singer in minibuses in Caquetá. However, these jobs did not provide him with enough income, so he decided to look for a way to make a living in humor.

His comedy career began with entertainment in squares and public spaces along with other traveling comedians. His debut on television was thanks to the famous Augusto Ferrando in the program 'Springboard to Fame'. Later, he participated in several television spots, but it was his contract with 'The traveling comedians' special' that really gave him recognition in the world of entertainment.

Despite having five children and having retired from television, Care Chancho decided to work occasionally in small neighborhood circuses instead of continuing to perform in public squares.