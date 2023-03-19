Care | According to the law, others could work alongside the caregivers in nursing homes – Why are they hired so little?

Physiotherapist Anton Paavola works around the clock in a nursing home. Only very few people other than nurses have been used as part of the nursing staffing, even if it is fully permitted by law.

Helsinki The TV is on in the Lehtisaari nursing home Mainio. A group of elderly people have gathered by it on Friday afternoon.

They are a physical therapist Anton Paavola customers.

“The work includes, for example, group activities, individual training and planning the daily program”, Paavola describes his work.

Although Paavola is not a nurse, he is counted as part of the nurse assessment at his workplace. Basically, he works as a physiotherapist in a nursing home, but sometimes when the situation has required it, he has also helped with nursing work.

“For example, if there is a client who is difficult to move, I can help with that. I would see that the most impressive part of my own work is the fact that I train other staff and make sure that there is enough group activity and exercise.”

Physiotherapist Anton Paavola helps nurses in moving clients if necessary.

Nurse dimensioning is a law made by the current government, which determines how many employees there must be per customer in round-the-clock care for the elderly. Now the minimum is 0.6, which means six nurses per ten clients. The sizing tightens to 0.65 in April and 0.7 in December.

Read more: The parliament postponed the nurse assessment – it doesn’t help anything, say the employers

A nursing certificate was required during the last parliamentary elections in 2019 Sdp and the other opposition at the time. It was presented as a solution to the glaring flaws revealed in elderly care. In particular, private care companies were accused of caring for the elderly with too few staff.

Other parties also turned to the position of defining the minimum number of caregivers, and coalition remained the only one to oppose it. “A person is not a decimal”, was the chairman of the party Petteri Orpon design. This has even been suspected to have contributed to the coalition’s election loss in the last election.

Now that the next election is two weeks away, sizing up will be argued again – but now many criticize it as causing new problems.

The reason is that Finland suffers from a severe shortage of nurses. Due to the shortage of nurses, nursing homes for the elderly have even had to be closed, because the required number of nurses was not available.

Public the discussion about nurse staffing has mainly focused on whether it was reasonable to adjust staffing at all when Finland is suffering from a shortage of nurses. Less has been discussed about the fact that, in fact, not all employees of nursing homes even have to be nurses.

The law makes it possible to count many other professionals as part of the nursing assessment. According to the law, in addition to caregivers, home care workers, social sector counselors and educators, and motivational counselors can also be included in the calculation.

In practice, however, mostly nurses work in nursing homes.

“The use of other professional groups is marginal,” says the leading expert Sari Kehusmaa From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

Law itself does not set clear limits on the number of non-caregivers. According to the law, the shift personnel in a nursing home cannot consist only of physical and occupational therapists, rehabilitation counselors, care assistants and a professional group of exercise counselors. In addition, the law stipulates that the operating unit must have “a sufficient number of social and healthcare professionals in relation to the needs and number of customers” in each work shift.

According to Kehusmaa, there is evidence that the elderly also benefit from the presence of non-social security professionals in nursing homes. In 2022, THL conducted a customer satisfaction survey, which was answered by 42,000 users of services for the elderly.

“It shows that one significant part of the service is the activity that brings content to everyday life. However, the care unit is this person’s home.”

“ “Less attention has been paid to the rest of everyday life.”

In practice, this means that nursing homes could have, for example, culture or sports professionals who can run hobby activities.

“It can be asked if we are too focused on carrying out treatment procedures in the care of the elderly. Less attention has been paid to the rest of everyday life. The units that invested in it did better in our customer survey,” says THL’s Kehusmaa.

See also They point to a relevant change in the weather this winter The elderly also benefit from the presence of professionals other than social security in nursing homes.

Why then nursing homes don’t hire more other employees when there is a crying shortage of caregivers?

Hali ry’s director of care and expertise Arja Laitinen according to the reason is that the licensing authorities in the field, i.e. the Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira and the regional administrative agencies interpret the law too strictly. Hali ry is an employer organization representing private companies in the social security sector.

“When a company applies for a business license for a nursing home, at that stage the authority determines the personnel structure very precisely. The authorities already communicate in the proactive discussions that take place before the license is granted, what kind of personnel structure the license will be granted with.”

Valvira has given instructions according to which nursing homes can have one care assistant for every two social and healthcare professionals. No numerical instructions have been given for other professional groups.

To Laitinen’s knowledge, there are no business licenses where, for example, a professional in the cultural sector would be part of the dimensioning.

“I know that at the moment there seem to be one or two business licenses being applied for, in which an employee who is completely outside social security training is being applied for part of the dimensioning. It remains to be seen whether these people can fit into the dimensions according to Valvira.”

Employers also demand more flexibility in the public sector. Municipal and welfare area employers KT outlines in its government program goals that the eligibility requirements and personnel dimensions of social and health care personnel must be reevaluated.

About half of the round-the-clock care is provided by the public sector, and about half is purchased from private companies. According to THL’s Kehusmaa, the personnel structure is similar in both private and public nursing homes.

Valvira the situation is quite different from that of employers.

“Our message to service providers is that it is worth diversifying the personnel structure and bringing in people with different training. I don’t sign that we are somehow an obstacle to that,” says the chief inspector Anssi Tulkki From Valvira.

According to Halin Laitinen, the problem is that Valvira in any case puts too much emphasis on people who have received training in the field of health and social care, i.e. geronomists and physiotherapists, for example.

“Their encouragement to diversify the personnel does not apply to the entire listing, which is written into the law,” says Laitinen.

In the guidelines issued in June, Valvira outlines the use of care assistants. According to Valvira, “care assistants do important work, but they are not social and healthcare professionals”. According to the guidelines, the elderly need “plenty of services that require the skills and knowledge gained through education”.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health However, according to the (STM) report, in the tasks of caring for the elderly, tasks could be more widely distributed to different professionals.

STM published a report in February that presents ways to solve the nursing shortage. According to the report, nurses’ time is currently spent “quite a lot” also on non-nursing tasks.

“Therefore, it is necessary to increase the number of assistance and support service personnel in ways that do not jeopardize customer and patient safety and do not lower eligibility requirements,” the report says.

Read more: Municipalities have neglected health care on purpose, say HS sources

Read more: “I called to have five nurses.” Fadumo Ali realized how to solve the crisis in the care industry, and that started the unbridled growth of her business.

Read more: Superin Paavola: It’s not true that nurse sizing would complicate the nurse shortage

Read more: Health services must be cut, says the director of the welfare area: “We’re in quite a bit of trouble”

Read more: There is a gap between the government’s measurements and reality in many directions

Read more: A serious cost crisis is brewing in Finland’s elderly care – This is how Attendo justifies large price increases

Read more: Minister Paatero on care companies’ desire to raise prices: “I don’t understand”

Read more: Hoivajätti Attendo terminates the contracts of nursing homes for the elderly, criticizes the government for changing the rationing of nurses

Read more: The opposition and the government argued about the nurses’ ratio in the chairman’s panel, the government wants to be flexible in the implementation: “There were no nurses then and there are none now”