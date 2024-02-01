BUY has revealed the release date for CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield, Strategic RPG with roguelike and deck-building mechanics. The title will be available worldwide starting starting May 23rd on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

If in the West it will only be available digitally, in Japan the company will release a physical edition for consoles. Those who purchase the first copies will receive as a bonus a digipack containing an 80-page digital artbook and the digital version of the soundtrack.

We leave you now with a new one Story Trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield – Story Trailer

