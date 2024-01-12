BUY announced that it is available today on PC a second limited-time demo for CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield. This trial version will be available until next time January 21st, and several improvements have been made to the game. Among them we find:

improved the graphic quality of some game elements such as the user interface;

balanced the difficulty level of enemies;

improved pad controls;

balanced the appearance of cards in each level;

improvements to card effects;

fixed some bugs.

I remind you that CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield will be released during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. It is currently unclear whether the trial version will also be released on consoles in the future.

Source: BUY Street Gematsu